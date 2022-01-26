New Science Continues to Suggest Use of Cannabinoids to Prevent COVID-19 Infection - Largest Global Maker of Raw CBGa and CBDa Products, 101 Hemp, Points to Another Recently Published Study

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 101 Hemp (https://101hemp.org/) recently noted another promising new study showcasing advances in using cannabidiol in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Listed on Science.org, "Cannabidiol Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication through induction of the host ER stress and innate immune responses," comes on the heels of groundbreaking research out of Oregon State University that also explicitly concluded cannabidiol in the raw form (CBGa and CBDa – both non-psychoactive) can outright block COVID-19 infection in human cells and mice. In a stunning conclusion, the new study's abstract noted that: "In matched groups of human patients from the National COVID Cohort Collaborative, CBD (100-mg/ml oral solution per medical records) had a significant negative association with positive SARS-CoV-2 tests … a potential preventative agent for early-stage SARS-CoV-2 infection and merits further clinical trials."

"This continues to be fantastic news and should absolutely be talked about everywhere right now," said Justin Benton, Founder and CEO of 101 Hemp. "Back in the beginning of the pandemic, we published articles supporting similar findings regarding how CBDa from raw Hemp could help protect us from this virus, alleviate Covid-19 symptoms, help boost your immunity, and help regulate your body's immune response to the virus, but were told by a government agency to take down the articles."

"These last two studies are finally showing the world what so many of us have been saying for decades: hemp products have the potential to help millions, if not billions of people. This is especially important now since we're discovering that COVID-19 vaccines are waning in effectiveness. This pandemic has been a really long dark night for everyone – but we're actually starting to see a glimmer of some real hope for extended relief."

Hemp is a worldwide source of fiber, food, animal feed, and found in a wide variety of cosmetics, body lotions, and dietary supplements. Raw hemp food products do not contain the psychoactive substance THC Delta 9, and are generally regarded as safe (GRAS).

