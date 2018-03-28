New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Major national retailers, including 7-Eleven®, the world's largest convenience retailer, have agreed to test Scientific Games Corporation's (NASDAQ: SGMS) new SCiQ™ lottery instant game retail technology. The intuitive and easy-to-use SCiQ dispensers are available now in select 7-Eleven stores.

Jeff Sinacori, Scientific Games' VP of Retail Development, is rolling out pilots of the company's new SCiQ™ lottery retail technology with major retailers in the U.S.

"Lottery instant games are an $80.7 billion consumer product and a major driver of retail store visits. Yet there has never been unit level technology that managed product security, inventory control, merchandising, speed-of-service and accounting for retailers," said Jim Kennedy, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games. "SCiQ is set to revolutionize the way lottery products are sold at retail."

Kennedy said SCiQ is a highly-advanced technology ecosystem developed by the company to improve financial performance of lottery products and eliminate existing challenges to selling lottery in retail stores. For consumers, SCiQ brings the ease and convenience of mobile technology to retail lottery purchases.

"Scientific Games has created a product that is attractive to customers and simple for operators," said 7-Eleven Senior Category Manager Mark Hagen. "The lottery retail environment may never be the same."

While lottery sales are a major driver of retail store visits, technology has previously not been available to manage product security, inventory control, merchandising, speed of service and accounting for retailers.

To sell lottery instant games using the SCiQ technology, the retail sales associate selects the games the customer wants to purchase through the digital ordering screen, collects payment from the customer, dispenses the games through the SCiQ system, and gives the games to the customer.

SCiQ is now live in pilots in Arizona, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, and scheduled for pilots in Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania.

Scientific Games provides games, technology, and services to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery.

