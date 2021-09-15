New Scientific Research Study is the First to Link Plant-Based Meat Alternatives to Gut Health

The research study, which followed 40 participants between the ages of 18 and 55 over four weeks, is the first research study that suggests plant-based meats – specifically Meatless Farm – have a positive impact on gut health. Researchers believe this is due to the plant-based meat's nutritional profile, specifically the fiber content – which helps to produce gut-friendly butyrate.

"This study is ground-breaking as it's the first to indicate a direct correlation between plant-based meat offerings and changes in gut bacteria consistent to better gut health outcomes," says lead researcher Miguel Toribio-Mateas of the School of Applied Sciences at London South Bank University. "The key factor driving these changes is the nutritional value of Meatless Farm's offerings, most importantly the high fiber content and phytonutrients found within and their role on the production of butyrate."

The peer-reviewed study titled, "Impact of Plant-Based Meat Alternatives on the Gut Microbiota of Consumers: A Real-World Study," also found a decrease in the potentially harmful Tenericutes bacteria – indicating that Meatless Farm plant-based offerings led to holistic changes within the gut microbial ecosystem.

"We're thrilled that Meatless Farm had the opportunity to participate in such an important study for the plant-based food industry," said Morten Toft Bech, Founder of Meatless Farm. "We've worked tirelessly to create a plant-based meat that's not only better for the environment but better-for-you – and we're thrilled that this study helps to validate the nutritional prowess of our products."

And Meatless Farm is doubling down on their commitment to better-for-you by offering everyone the chance to trade-up their current plant-based burger for Meatless Farm. From September 20 through the end of October, consumers can share a picture of their current plant-based meat on www.MeatlessFarm.com/US/Plant-Based-Mic-Drop/ and redeem a voucher for a free Meatless Farm product to try.

To learn more about Meatless Farm's microbiome research, visit www.MeatlessFarm.com/Unleash-Your-Beast/ .

Notes to Editors

1 Link to study: https://www.mdpi.com/2304-8158/10/9/2040

The study took place in January and February 2021 and examined 40 healthy volunteers aged between 18 – 55. The study has been published in Foods journal and received ethics approval by London Southbank University.

Press Contact:

Haley Silvers

[email protected]

About Meatless Farm

Meatless Farm was founded by Danish entrepreneur Morten Toft Bech in 2016 to help reduce the world's dependency on intensively farmed meat. He and his family had struggled to find a meat replacement that the whole family enjoyed and that wasn't expensive. The company launched to the trade in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into 20 countries within Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and the UAE. In 2019, the company entered the U.S. market through a national listing with Whole Foods Market that spans more than 450 locations. Meatless Farm's products include fresh plant-based ground, chicken, sausages, and burger patties which on average use 90% less land and 70-80% water to produce versus their meat counterparts. To learn more about Meatless Farm please visit www.meatlessfarm.com/US or https://meatlessfarm.com/ca-en/

SOURCE Meatless Farm

Related Links

https://meatlessfarm.com/us/

