New Scientific Study Confirms Elephants Are Not Thriving in Zoos

GALT, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Peer J, "Continuing challenges of elephant captivity: the captive environment, health issues, and welfare implications", has found that, despite recent efforts by zoos, captive elephants continue to face serious problems. This study represents the most up-to-date and accurate account of the persistent if not insurmountable challenges faced by captive elephants.

"This study raises the fundamental question of whether elephants belong in captivity," said lead author Catherine Doyle, Director of Science, Research and Public Policy for the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

"Elephants have exceptional needs, which are met in nature in huge home ranges that sustain their intricate social networks, wide-ranging movement, and behavioral and cognitive complexity. We found that the considerable mismatch between the captive and natural environment negatively impacts elephant well-being in captivity, with disturbing consequences for these animals."

The authors synthesized thousands of scientific papers, conducting a broad review of current literature addressing various facets of elephants' lives in captivity: space, sociality, cognition, diet, and welfare concerns such as abnormal repetitive behaviors, physical health, and life expectancy.

The study concentrated on the most recent findings and representative zoos which, in most cases, are accredited by professional associations and therefore expected to hold a higher standard of care for elephants than unaccredited facilities. Researchers examined areas of incremental improvement in zoos as well as those that continue to present serious welfare challenges.

Key findings from the study include:

Scientific evidence overwhelmingly indicates that elephants do not fare well in zoos.

Despite an increased focus on elephant well-being, ongoing health and welfare issues persist, suggesting that the captive environment is inherently unable to support elephants' physical, psychological, and emotional well-being.

Limited space and resources are factors in zoos' inability to provide for the basic physical (e.g., space) and social needs of elephants.

Fewer U.S. zoos are holding elephants. The number of accredited zoos displaying elephants has dropped from 67 to 49 in the last decade, reflecting the challenges of keeping these complex animals.

Government regulations and zoo association guidelines are not sufficient to ensure a healthy environment for elephants.

"The shortcomings of zoos for elephants are well-documented in this peer-reviewed paper, which contradicts claims that elephants are thriving in captivity," stated Dr. Bob Jacobs, Professor Emeritus, Colorado College. "The study provides an overview of the questionable conditions under which elephants "survive" and the detrimental effects of these conditions for their overall well-being. The factual evidence is overwhelming: elephants, as autonomous, intelligent, social beings, do not flourish in captivity."

"Our assessment demonstrates unequivocally that elephants are suffering severe psychological and physical ailments and unnaturally short lives in zoos," added co-author Dr. Lori Marino, Adjunct Professor, Animal Studies, New York University and President of the Whale Sanctuary Project. "In this peer-reviewed paper we elucidate the striking disparity between what elephants need to thrive and what is available in accredited captive facilities. There is no longer any debate to be had."

This study provides a deeper understanding of the significant problems that persist for elephants in zoos and questions whether their captivity can be ethically defended.

Dr. Jacobs concludes, "The confinement of elephants can only be justified by ignoring the incontrovertible scientific evidence, which clearly indicates that elephants do not belong in captivity."

To read the paper, "Continuing challenges of elephant captivity: the captive environment, health issues, and welfare implications", visit https://peerj.com/articles/18161/#the-captive-environment.

About the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

Founded in 1984, the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) provides lifetime care for captive wild animals rescued or retired from circuses, zoos, and the exotic "pet" trade. PAWS' 2,300-acre sanctuary located in San Andreas, California, provides a permanent home to elephants, bears, big cats, monkeys, and other wild animals. PAWS is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. For information about PAWS, visit www.pawsweb.org.

