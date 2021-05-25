New Scoring Sheath Platform Wins Medical Design Award

"We are honored that our XO Score Platform has been recognized by the MDEA organization," said Greg Method, President of Transit Scientific in Park City, Utah. "We designed XO Score as a novel way to expand angioplasty-based tools available to physicians for treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), and End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). The award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the team at Transit Scientific and reflects our commitment to bringing new technologies to market for the advancement of patient care."

XO Score is a novel scoring sheath that works by fitting over physician selected off-the-shelf PTA balloons to enable scoring and cutting vessel preparation. The unique balloon expandable scoring element enables a single XO Score device to work with a large range of balloon diameters and lengths for in-procedure adaptability. XO Score has been used successfully to dilate calcified and fibrous lesions during a multi-site, multi-user limited market release.

"XO Score's proprietary rotating strut design ensures the device remains low-profile for tracking to and from the treatment site", continued Method. "The ability to engage the wall and dilate at a low inflation pressure has yielded great outcomes in a broad range of PTA-resistant lesions."

The device is currently indicated for treatment of peripheral vascular stenosis including hemodialysis fistulas and grafts.

Transit Scientific is a private company that designs, develops, and commercializes medical devices including the FDA-cleared and CE Mark-cleared XO Score® and XO Cross® platforms.

