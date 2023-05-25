New SCORPIO Outdoor Pizza Oven Wins Best New Product at Global Outdoor Tradeshow.

Louisville-based SCORPIO wins in own Kentucky backyard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORPIO™ Pizza Oven, the most capable and easy-to-use portable, outdoor pizza oven was voted "Best New Outdoor Lifestyle Product" by 5,200 retailers, distributors and outdoor product manufacturers at the 2023 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association Exposition (https://www.hpbexpo.com/attend/npp-aca/) this past March. This is the largest outdoor lifestyle tradeshow in the world, staged over three days and was held this year in Louisville, Kentucky.

Beating out 18 other entrants in the category, including submissions from competing pizza oven manufacturers, SCORPIO stole the show. John Donohue, co-founder and CEO shares, "We are thrilled to have such strong industry recognition and validation of the meticulous design effort behind the SCORPIO Pizza Oven. No short cuts have been taken and we love that so many industry insiders share our view that the SCORPIO is at the apex of portable outdoor pizza ovens." This was the first time the Outdoor Lifestyle industry has laid eyes on the oven, as the oven focused on its 2023 debut with a pre-order campaign that began in 2022.

In a show of force, the SCORPIO team served over 300 authentic Neapolitan pizzas on just two ovens over three days. The versatility of the portable, 304 grade stainless steel oven also delivered sizzling rosemary herb strip steak and homemade pitas to the hungry HPBA attendees. Since it was the height of March Madness, the team created a tailgating experience to show off how the oven perfectly fits in with any backyard, camping or tailgating adventure. Shares Nichole Williams, head of marketing, "It was fantastic seeing the oven in action and the pure joy that the pizza and basketball bring. We cooked up everything from pistachio white cheddar pizza to truffle oil and prosciutto. March Madness and SCORPIO go great together!"

Unmatched in quality and usability, SCOPRIO Pizza Oven recently wrapped its intense, high performance design process to give consumers a new way of cooking with high heat in the outdoors. Each patented, portable oven boasts a 360 Revolution™ ceramic rotation system with a 16" stone, Dual Fuel System™ (whether you chose wood or propane) and a Reverse Flow Draft™ design that provides enhanced thermal efficiency. The design also includes a ceramic viewing window so that chefs and consumers can choose the exact moment when their pizza reaches perfection, which generally takes less than 90 seconds.

SCORPIO was imagined by a group of adventurous, ambitious friends who are passionate about making the perfect Neapolitan pizza and were seeking the best appliance to do so. After an exhaustive search, they took matters into their own curious hands and collaborated on a vision to develop the ultimate, outdoor pizza oven. After several years of continuous research, development, testing and refinement as well as hundreds of pizzas, the SCORPIO Pizza Oven was born. Matt Janchar, a founding partner, explains, "SCORPIO is about giving outdoor 'prosumers' a flawless experience. The attendees at HPBA Expo were definitely impressed with the ease of operation and high-capacity output that the SCORPIO demonstrated. We designed the first portable oven that is truly worthy of the time and passion you put into your pizzas."

SCORPIO is currently taking pre-orders at scorpiopizzaoven.com.

About SCORPIO™ Pizza Oven:

About HyperDesign, LLC

HyperDesign is a limited liability company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky that sets its mission toward groundbreaking outdoor cooking products to make every day and weekend life a culinary adventure.

About Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association: The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), based just outside of Washington, DC, is the North American industry association for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, representatives, service firms, and allied associates for all types of fireplaces, stove, heater, barbecue, and outdoor living appliances and accessories. HPBA provides professional member services and industry support in government relations, events, market research, education, certifications, consumer education, and industry promotion. https://www.hpba.org/About

