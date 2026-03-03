New Seal Shield Surface™ Revolutionizes Healthcare Hygiene at HIMSS26

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC, a global leader in hygienic medical-grade devices, today announced Seal Shield Surface™ (Patent Pending), an innovative, new surface technology that improves the performance of chemical disinfectants on treated surfaces. Seal Shield Surface™ overcomes the chemical streaking and beading which naturally occur when cleaning hard surfaces, resulting in 10x more chemical coverage, improved dwell time, and more effective disinfection. Seal Shield Surface™ was developed to help hospitals overcome persistent challenges undermining their cleaning efforts in high-touch clinical environments. Seal Shield Surface™ will be introduced at the HIMSS26 healthcare tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV, March 9-12.

Hospitals rely on routine surface disinfection, using a chemical spray or wipe, to reduce the risk of pathogen spread and to combat healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs). All chemical disinfectants have published "dwell times", the amount of time a surface must remain fully wet, by the chemical, for it to be effective. Studies have shown that most hard surfaces, including polymeric surfaces such as plastic or silicone, are hydrophobic, resulting in unavoidable streaking and beading of liquids on these surfaces. This streaking and beading represent inconsistent chemical coverage and reduced surface exposure, resulting in faster evaporation, inferior dwell time, and ineffective disinfection. Seal Shield Surface™ was developed specifically to overcome this issue.

"Seal Shield Surface™ is disruptive healthcare hygiene technology," states Brad Whitchurch, CEO of Seal Shield. "For the first time, cleaning staffs and Infection Preventionists can finally get the results they expect and deserve from their chemical disinfectant wipes."

Seal Shield Surface™ is featured on Seal Shield's newest, best in class, waterproof, backlit keyboard, the Seal Silk Pro Glow™ (SK105G) and on the world's first waterproof, silicone, scroll-wheel mouse, the Seal Silk Scroll (SSM042). Both are IP68-certified, fully sealed, waterproof, washable, chemical-resistant, and the first products to feature Seal Shield Surface™ technology.

The Seal Silk Pro Glow keyboard and Seal Silk Scroll mouse, featuring Seal Shield Surface™, will debut at HIMSS26, March 9–12, in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees can experience this revolutionary technology firsthand by visiting Seal Shield's Booth #4544 for live demonstrations.

Seal Shield LLC is a global leader in hygienic healthcare technology, specializing in the design and manufacture of medical-grade, washable keyboards and mice, screen protectors, and UV-C sanitization solutions.

