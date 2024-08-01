New season of hit series 'Johnson' Premieres Saturday, Aug. 3 on Bounce TV

Bounce

Aug 01, 2024, 14:45 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Johnson," Bounce TV's popular dramedy focusing on four best friends who share life along with the same last name, returns for an all-new season Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT starting Aug. 3 with two new back-to-back episodes. Season four preview here.

"Johnson" is a journey of love, self-discovery, and brotherhood, touching on hot-button topics including race, mental health, classism and the ever-evolving relationship dynamics between men and women -- themes that will continue to be prominent in the new season ahead.

"Johnson" is produced in partnership with Eric C. Rhone and Cedric The Entertainer's A Bird & A Bear Entertainment, as well as Deji LaRay (the show's creator) and Thomas Q. Jones' Midnight Train Productions. The ensemble cast is led by Jones ("P. Valley," "Luke Cage"), LaRay ("Bosch," "Greenleaf"), Philip Smithey ("Murderville," "The Rookie") and Derrex Brady ("NCIS," "First") with D.L. Hughley (The Original Kings of Comedy, The Hughleys). LaRay and Jones serve as showrunners and executive producers; Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer and Reesha L. Archibald serve as executive producers.

Bounce TV local channel information can be found here.

Viewers can catch up on "Johnson" and all Bounce originals anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's subscription video-on-demand service. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Media contact: Jim Weiss, 770-672-6504, [email protected] 

About Bounce
Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, DIRECTV channel 82, over the top on Roku, Pluto TV and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce XL is a free ad-supported television (FAST) channel available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

