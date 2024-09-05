New Season of "I am BIO" Podcast Explores Patient Stories, Weight Loss Drugs, Food Security, and More

Series delves into biotech breakthroughs, the people they help, and the global problems they solve

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) will launch the fall season of the award-winning "I am BIO" podcast on September 10. Now entering its fifth year, the podcast explores the intersection of biotechnology, life sciences, environment, and agriculture. "I am BIO" highlights stories of resilience, discovery, and the profound impact biotech has on patients and society as a whole.

Kicking off the fall season, the podcast will feature David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, FCPP, a national bestselling author of "Chasing My Cure: A Doctor's Race to Turn Hope into Action." Dr. Fajgenbaum recounts his extraordinary journey from medical student to patient as he fought against a life-threatening disease. Through sheer determination and scientific acumen, Fajgenbaum uncovered an existing drug that could be repurposed to treat his disease—a discovery that saved his life and is now saving others.

This season's "I am BIO" offers more insights into the world of biotechnology with upcoming episodes that will explore:

The role of biotechnology in enhancing food security

Inspiring patient stories and treatments in the pipeline that can help them

The importance of biotechnology to national security

GLP-1 drugs, benefits beyond weight loss

Biotech solutions that support age-related health issues

Listen to past episodes on BIO's website, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

About BIO

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

