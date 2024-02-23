New Season of I am BIO Podcast to Showcase Life-Changing Biotech Breakthroughs

Launching February 27, spring 2024 season explores
a new CRISPR therapy, advances in microbiome research, biotech for pets and more

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 27, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) premiers its Spring season of the I am BIO podcast with a discussion of new options for sickle cell patients. A groundbreaking treatment using CRISPR technology provides new hope for the nearly 100,000 Americans living with sickle cell disease – a disease and community that has been neglected for decades.

"The recent FDA gene-therapy approvals reflect breathtaking progress, not only for sickle cell patients, but also the biotech industry," said BIO's Chief Public Affairs and Marketing Officer, Rich Masters. "During this season of the podcast we uncover other amazing biotech innovations from new therapies based on the microbiome to advances in Alzheimer's treatments to the real meaning of 'organic.' Our podcast tells the biotech story—which is as intriguing and exciting as any murder mystery series!"

Guests on the I AM BIO podcast are knowledgeable experts who explain the science in clear, engaging narratives. Each year the podcast releases 12 episodes – six in the spring and six beginning in September.

This season, look forward to episodes on:

  • The microbiome.
  • The real meaning of "organic".
  • Biotech for pets.
  • New therapies for Alzheimer's.
  • Questions from our audience.

The podcast consistently lands on "top 10 biotech podcast" lists including LabiotechExcedr, and Vial. Listen now on BIO's website, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.

About BIO
BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Good Day BIO is the only daily newsletter at the intersection of biotech, politics and policy. Subscribe here. 

