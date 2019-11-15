New Season of Netflix-Style Docu-Series Follows Ad Agency Owners to New Zealand for the Business Opportunity of a Lifetime

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Binge watching a reality series in the advertising world? Yes, please. No, it's not a Netflix original or the Apprentice, but better.

Ad Agency Scaling, Failing, Derailing Goes Viral

The 'Pay the Invoice' story continues with the second part of Season 1 launching November 15, 2019, on all @DigitalDistillery social channels ( https://pti.digitaldistillery.com/). This nine-part web docu-series follows the lives of seven ad agency owners and freelancers as they work directly with series creator and entrepreneur, Cat Howell.

These seven entrepreneurs from all over the world traveled down under to Auckland, New Zealand to work one-on-one with Howell as they receive hands-on coaching on how to grow and scale their respective businesses. Participants earn crash courses, training, masterminds and Facebook groups to help them succeed.

"In front of me sat seven entrepreneurs, budding ad agency owners to be more precise - some with existing teams in place, and others struggling in the throes of freelancerdom. They had come from all over the world, and while the individual targets between them all varied, the goal was the same - scale their businesses," said Howell. "My task, to help take them there."

Pitching Secrets, Pricing Insights, and Proposal Wisdom

The season follows up with the agency owners after they have spent time tackling the challenges most business owners can relate to day-to-day. The series is unlike anything that has been done in the ad industry and provides edgy, entertaining and educational materials anyone in the digital marketing industry can relate to and enjoy.

"I wanted to help others through the challenges I experienced alone as I was trying to grow and scale my social advertising business," said Howell. "Pay the Invoice offers accountability and best-practices that actually work - they worked for me and other clients! It's exciting to see the curtains pulled back and share the experience, both the highs and lows, of growing your business."

About Digital Distillery

Digital Distillery https://digitaldistillery.com/ is the world's leading online resource for digital marketing freelancers and digital agencies through storytelling, community, education, and support.

About Pay the Invoice

Pay the Invoice is a 9-part web series produced by Digital Distillery and directed by Cat Howell.

Pay the Invoice Cast

Cat Howell

Taking on the challenge, Cat mentors the crew over an eight-week period.

Amanda Perry

UK-based Amanda faces doubts on the back of bankruptcy and having to rebuild everything.

Lewis Lindsay

The UK-based ex-pro footballer says goodbye to one chapter and begins a new one in the agency space.

Ghada Vanderpool

New Zealand-based Ghada struggles to juggle the demands of a busy household and her business.

Cole LaJeunesse

Austin, Texas-based and the youngest participant proves that age is but a number.

Derek Stroh

Vancouver, Canada -based - Don't let Derek's goofy nature fool you, he's a born entrepreneur with the grits to see it through.

Jake Schmidt

Orange County California-based - The free-spirit works towards building a life that will give him the freedom to adventure.

Sha Brown

Cleveland, Ohio-based - Leaving a three-year-old behind, Sha paves the way for her daughter in her strength.

