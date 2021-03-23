New Season of Talking Additive Podcast: "Because the world needs 3D printing now"

Talking Additive, hosted by Matt Griffin, Director of Community Development at Ultimaker, already inspired thousands of listeners worldwide with in-depth conversations on the impact of additive manufacturing in organizations like L'Oréal , ERIKS , The US Naval Academy , and more . Season 3 charts the increase in capability and business value that FFF 3D printing delivers to companies through the lens of the rising role of 3D printing software.

The first episodes feature:

Ep. 21, March 23 rd : "Meet Ultimaker's new CEO, Jürgen von Hollen"

Ep. 22, April 6 th : "Optimizing Ultimaker Cura Slicing for Function, Doug Kenik VP of Product at Teton Simulation."

Ep. 23, April 27 th: "Embedding STEAM across the curriculum with the 3D Makerspace, Caroline Keep , SPARK Penketh."





This season also features a new mini-series around the Future of Work and an Ultimaker 10th Anniversary series where the first decade of desktop 3D printings rapid evolution will be celebrated.

Jürgen von Hollen, CEO at Ultimaker: "I joined Ultimaker during the global pandemic. Talking Additive gave me an even better understanding of why the world needs 3D printing now. It cannot be that companies let failures in their supply chain impact their level of innovation, production, and flexibility while there are fully integrated additive manufacturing solutions available that help to take back control. I'm truly passionate about this and therefore very honoured to speak with a 3D printing expert like Matt in Talking Additive."





About Talking Additive

Talking Additive is the 3D printing podcast where we sit down with business innovators and allies to discuss the impact of adopting additive manufacturing. What benefits can companies expect from 3D printing, and what will be possible in the future? The show is hosted by Matt Griffin and brought to you by Ultimaker, global leader in professional 3D printing.

