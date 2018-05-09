New Season of 'Travels with Darley' Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th

The new season invites viewers to follow Darley through 11 action-packed episodes featuring Martinique, France, Tokyo, Missouri, West Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Hong Kong, and provides authentic insights into destinations and global cultures, as well as ideas for how to travel in a deeper, more meaningful way.

Travels with Darley started as digital shorts on AOL and MSN in 2014 and debuted on PBS in 2016. The series was created by DCN Creative, the production team behind Equitrekking, the Emmy-winning PBS series also starring Darley, now distributed to networks in over 85 nations. In addition to the upcoming new season, travel lovers can also binge on the first season already available on Amazon Prime.

When Darley first decided to create a new travel TV show, after over a decade of riding horses all around the world for Equitrekking, she knew that continuing the theme of immersive storytelling would be key to its success. "We're sharing compelling stories to inspire people to learn more about the world and its amazing diversity," said Darley. "Whether we're sampling dim sum at one of the world's cheapest Michelin-star restaurants in Hong Kong or visiting The Beatles hometown in Liverpool, having locals share in the journey gives a more genuine sense of a place, its history and traditions."

Everything in the series is something travelers can experience too, though it may sometimes take them out of their comfort zone, and Darley doesn't just observe but dives into each adventure herself. "This can be anything from a tallgrass prairie where you can hang out with bison along old Route 66 in Illinois, to chilling underground WWI battlefields in Northeastern France, or the world's fastest zip line in Wales," says Darley.

Viewers can also gain further inspiration for their next vacation through the Travels with Darley and Equitrekking websites, which offer detailed travel resources, such as in-depth itineraries, local recipes and 360o videos to help travelers and travel professionals recreate these experiences.

The new season of Travels with Darley will launch on Amazon Prime Video May 11th.

About Darley Newman

Darley Newman is a travel expert, media entrepreneur, and author who has channeled her passion for travel into a dream career. Through her production company, DCN Creative, she is the creator, producer and host of internationally broadcast travel shows, Travels with Darley and Emmy Award-winning, Equitrekking. She also popularized the niche genre of equestrian tourism and often appears as a travel expert on leading media.

