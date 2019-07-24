New Seasons™ Collection Community Opens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce an exceptional new community showcasing the versatility and affordability of the popular Seasons™ Collection: Seasons at Providence Ranch.

Grand Opening Event: RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatProvidenceGO

Exterior of the Ammolite floor plan

A Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and model home tours will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary catered lunch and treats from the Kona Ice® truck.

More about Seasons at Providence Ranch: RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatProvidence

Ranch and two-story homes from the low $300s

Popular plans from the Seasons™ Collection

Approx. 1,590 to 3,040 square feet

3 to 6 bed, 2- to 3-car garages

For more information, call 661.524.0169 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

Community address: 44142 N. Buckeye Court, Lancaster, CA 93536

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.richmondamerican.com

