New Seating Design to Combat Back Pain

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Disc Designs Corp. is a company that has focussed over the last 14 years on the improvement of conventional models for spine education. As part of their growing product line, they have developed something in a different category: a unique seating system to protect the spine from compression. The Triton Supportive Chair has been tested by researchers in the Faculty of Medicine at Memorial University and the results will be presented at the 50th Annual Conference of the Association Canadian Ergonomists.

Triton Support Chair

Conventional seating with the backrest located behind the person doesn't make sense as people are typically drawn forward into computer screens for work and pleasure.

"The Triton is the future of seating," says Dr. Jerome Fryer, chiropractor, spine researcher and brainchild of the new forward-facing seating system. "The insights came to me after using upright MRI to measure spine height and the spacing between our vertebrae in the context of relieving pain while we sit. The results of this recent study warrant immediate attention if we are to tackle the low back pain epidemic."

The chair's unique design offers a multitude of seating positions to accommodate many user settings, however, its main function is for those that require to sit for extended periods of time in front of a screen. Some have reported it to feel like "floating on a cloud" and others have reported they can "finally relax their back muscles."

"Back pain needs an unconventional approach if we are to solve it. Sitting is a big part of our lives, whether we like it or not. Stand up desks are quite popular right now, but I often catch people still sitting at them," Fryer adds.

The Triton Supportive Chair was named after its' three-point forward support that aims to shift body weight off the spine and through the strategical placement of armrests and sternum support.

For an opportunity to see the seat for the first time, visit the exhibitor hall at the Association of Canadian Ergonomists conference at the St. John's Delta Hotel Convention Centre from Aug 12-14th.

Dynamic Disc Designs is looking for a manufacturing partner to help bring this smart seating design to market.

To learn more, visit https://tritonsupportchair.com

Dynamic Disc Designs Corp. is a company focussed on improving outcomes for spine related pain and disability. For further information, please contact Jerome Fryer at 250-751-0897.

SOURCE Dynamic Disc Designs Corp.