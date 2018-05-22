New Seattle Boutique Hotel Now Taking Reservations for September and Beyond

The Charter is part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of one-of-a-kind properties, handpicked for their distinct character. The hotel offers visitors to the Northwest a high-end, yet engaging experience that draws from the authentic culture, creativity and independent spirit Seattle is known for. It features modern guest rooms, including 13 one-bedroom suites, with bold design and well-appointed details to provide an indulgent place to relax and recharge before the next adventure. The hotel also boasts more than 6,000 square feet of meeting spaces, along with a fully-equipped fitness and wellness center.

For guests and visitors looking for a culinary adventure, The Charter features Patagōn and The Fog Room. Patagōn embraces a journey to the table by drawing from South American roots, paired with a strong influence from locally-sourced Northwest ingredients. A thoughtful wine and cocktail list completes the experience and invites guests to relax and linger as they enjoy their meal. The refined 16th floor rooftop bar – The Fog Room – is the unrivaled place to step behind the curtain and absorb the spirit of Seattle with locally-inspired small bites and craft cocktails.

In celebration of the hotel's upcoming opening this summer, guests have the opportunity to set their adventure on a path to one-of-a-kind experiences by booking the special "North Star" package. Starting at $1,049, it includes:

Accommodations for one night in a sleek one-bedroom suite with sweeping water and mountain views

Welcome amenity of specialty bites from the nearby Pike Place Market

Reserved table for two at The Fog Room – an exclusive experience as the lounge typically does not accept reservations

A bottle of Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 2009 paired with caviar to enjoy at The Fog Room

Curated itineraries from well-known Seattleites to experience the city like a local

"With the boom Seattle has seen over the last several years, we wanted to ensure that we could offer something unique to both visitors and locals alike," said Sebastien Pfeiffer, general manager, The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton. "We bring together the sights and sounds of the city unlike any other nearby property – between our location, amenities and ambiance, we're the best epicenter for both travelers and locals alike to discover the city. We look forward to welcoming our guests when we open our doors later this summer."

For more information on The Charter Hotel Seattle, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. More information on upcoming Curio Collection openings is available at news.curio.com/openings.

About The Charter Hotel Seattle

Opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market neighborhood summer 2018, The Charter Hotel Seattle draws from the city's unique landscape, culture and heritage to provide an upscale destination for visitors and locals alike. Offering Argentine-inspired cuisine, Patagōn, serves up fire inspired cuisine with locally harvested ingredients in a modern-meets-rustic backdrop. Locally-inspired small bites, craft cocktails and a bustling atmosphere unite atop the hotel at The Fog Room, an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar. As part of Curio Collection by Hilton, The Charter helps visitors enjoy authentic discoveries and tackle new adventures in style. Visit The Charter website for more information or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper upscale, global portfolio of more than 50 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking unexpected and authentic experiences, and the benefits of Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and property stories at news.curiocollection.com; discover Curio Collection destinations through the eyes of locals with 48-hour itineraries at citiesbycurio.com; and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

