New Section Opens at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch in New Waverly, Texas

Grand opening March 28 offers first look at new acreage homesites and three new model homes

NEW WAVERLY, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties will host the grand opening of Section 3 at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New Waverly, Texas. The event marks the first major homesite release of 2026 at the boutique forest community, giving buyers an early look at new cul-de-sacs, rare state park homesites, and larger acreage options. As Walker County continues to grow, with its population up 9.6% since 2020 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, demand for wooded acreage north of Houston continues to rise.

Section 3 grand opening offers first look at homesites in a boutique forest community surrounded by the National Forest Post this Aerial view of the model home village at The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch, featuring a Design Tech Homes model home near the Sam Houston National Forest north of Houston.

Guests will also have the opportunity to tour three new model homes by Superior Homes, Design Tech Homes and Black Oak Custom Homes, meet builders and enjoy a food truck on the forest patio.

Located north of Houston and The Woodlands and surrounded by the Sam Houston National Forest, The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch offers wooded homesites with the space, privacy and flexibility buyers want. New homesites in Section 3 start at $79,900.

"This release has been highly anticipated," said Gary Sumner Sr., Managing Partner of Patten Properties. "It has been about a year since our last major homesite release, and buyers have been waiting to see what's next at The Estates."

Visitors attending the grand opening can walk available land, tour model homes and learn more about the newest homesite opportunities.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch, New Waverly, Texas

To reserve a spot, visit the events page at myforestera.com or call or text (833) 447-3773.

"So far in 2026, buyer demand north of Houston has remained strong, particularly for larger acreage homesites," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties. "That is what makes Section 3 important. It gives buyers new inventory in a segment where quality land is becoming harder to find."

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With 40+ years of experience, we make the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

Media Contact: Heather Robison, [email protected]

SOURCE Patten Companies