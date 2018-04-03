New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware

The partnership marks a first for Securematics, a highly-specialized U.S. distributor of security and networking solutions, as well as PureWRX, the industry's leading authorized partner for developing and managing Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) programs for OEMs including Juniper Networks.

"Being able to purchase Juniper Certified Pre-Owned gear with the same warranty, support and service options as new equipment from your distributor of choice is a big win for channel partners," explains Jon Belcher, president, PureWRX. "Securematics long-standing, high-touch, high-performance relationship with Juniper Networks combined with the market's increasing need for more advanced, yet affordable technologies made this alliance strategic and timely."

The secondary market is becoming of growing importance to the IT channel says Belcher. "We have developed CPO programs for more than 40 brands in various industries generating over $800M in sales. There is no shortage of demand for manufacturer-certified CPO gear, but there is sometimes a shortage of supply, which is where our new relationship with Securematics comes into play."

Steijn Stoltz, Founder and CEO, Rack N' Stack, agrees stating, "Being able to purchase Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware from Securematics and PureWRX enables us to deliver and support the advanced technology solutions our customers need at a significant cost savings. It also removes the risk often associated with the secondary market, enhances the customer experience and rewards our partner loyalty."

As one of Juniper Networks' award-winning distributors, Securematics is recognized for going above and beyond to help Juniper Networks channel partners meet and exceed their customers' expectations. "The secondary market is growing rapidly as more businesses look to refresh and revamp their technology while staying within budget," says Brian Vincik, Vice President and General Manager, Securematics. "By teaming with PureWRX, Securematics is bringing to market a broader portfolio of proven Juniper technologies that address the business and technology needs of today's mid-market companies and enterprises."

For more information on Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware from Securematics, visit https://www.securematics.com/juniper-cpo or www.PureWRX.com. To learn more about Securematics, visit www.securematics.com, call 1-888-832-2693 or email sales@securematics.com. Securematics is also active on social media and can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Securematics

Securematics is an award-winning, high-touch U.S. technology distributor that specializes in secure networking solutions, services and support. Channel partners choose Securematics for its proven expertise, partner enablement resources and overall business execution. Securematics is a preferred distribution partner for many of today's leading and emerging networking and security brands including Juniper Networks, Pulse Secure, Ruckus Networks and SonicWall. www.securematics.com

About PureWRX

PureWRX is the leader in developing and managing manufacturer-backed Certified Pre-Owned programs for IT hardware manufacturers and enterprise customers. The company's senior team has developed CPO programs for over 40 brands in various industries generating over $800M in sales. For more information, visit www.purewrx.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-securematics-and-purewrx-partnership-accelerates-adoption-of-juniper-certified-pre-owned-hardware-300620538.html

SOURCE Securematics, Inc.

