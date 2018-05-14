New Securities Fraud Class Action Against Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Has Been Filed; Block & Leviton Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (No. 2:18cv03969), alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements in the Company's annual report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

More specifically, on May 10, 2018, after the market closed, the Company announced that its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 would not be timely filed due to an investigation into "certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company." Moreover, Kulicke disclosed that certain warranty accrurals in prior periods were accounted for incorrectly.

If you purchased KLIC stock between November 16, 2017 and May 10, 2018 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 10, 2018. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact Attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/klic.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

