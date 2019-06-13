New Self-Assessment Tool Helps Hospital Supply Chain Departments Benchmark Performance and Develop Roadmap to Improvement
Jun 13, 2019, 10:26 ET
NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital and health system leaders have a new resource for finding out where their supply chain program rates on the cost, quality, outcomes (CQO) spectrum. The Hospital Supply Chain Performance Self-Assessment™—a free online tool developed by Nexera consultants—provides a much-needed service for hospitals in an era when clinical supply chain optimization is essential to a sustainable financial model. Through a series of short, targeted questions in nine focus areas, the tool quickly analyzes performance compared to best practice. Upon completion of each section, participants receive a free best practice guide with concrete strategies for improvement.
"Nexera's CQO Self-Assessment has been simplified, updated, and condensed, allowing supply chain professionals to target areas of greatest concern, measure performance against today's clinical and economic environment, and quickly get their results," said Christopher O'Connor, Nexera President and CEO. "Supply chain must be involved in organizational and care delivery decisions in order to solve the overarching issues the industry faces every day. However, to be successful, the supply chain must become more strategic and focus on how their work connects to patient-centered goals. The self-assessment provides a first step in hospital supply chain transformation."
The launch of the updated self-assessment follows the success of the book The Healthcare Supply Chain: Best Practices for Operating at the Intersection of Cost, Quality, and Outcomes, produced by Nexera and its sister company, Acurity, a healthcare group purchasing organization. The book provides guidance on how supply chain professionals can deliver more meaningful value to their organizations by expanding their focus beyond product costs to examining all healthcare delivery costs and their correlation to care quality and financial outcomes.
The 2019 Hospital Supply Chain Performance Self-Assessment is available at www.nexerainc.com/CQOassessment.
About Nexera, Inc.
Nexera delivers solutions tailored to improve hospital and health system performance. Using a value-driven approach that ties total costs and patient outcomes with financial reimbursements, Nexera designs engagements around each client's resources and business culture, ensuring that its services generate sustainable results and foster system transformation. www.nexerainc.com
SOURCE Nexera, Inc.
Share this article