DELRAY BEACH, Fla., and NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond: Wisdom from the Past for Your Best Future, by Jerry Gladstone, offers Millennials insights from the experiences of successful individuals from earlier generations. Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond provides practical steps Millennials can take to navigate life's obstacles and achieve their dreams.

New Self-Help Book by Success Coach Jerry Gladstone Offers Essential Career and Financial Advice for Millennials

Jerry Gladstone has fostered his own success in business and mingled with some of the world's most successful individuals: from Grammy Award winners to Super Bowl and World Series champions, olympians to billionaires, and many more. Through his conversations with these inspiring individuals, Gladstone has determined which social, financial, and life skills are fundamental for vocational and personal success. He's excited to share these lessons with the next generation in Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond: Wisdom from the Past for Your Best Future.

"The 71 million millennials in the US face many challenges in their lives and careers, such as job security, economic hardship, and the student debt crisis, as well as social media and societal pressures," he said.

Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond offers advice on how to overcome such obstacles from experts who have faced them. Packed with practical, sage wisdom for every facet of life, Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond gives millennials support, equipping them with the support, tools and confidence they need to overcome any obstacle.

About the Author:

International Best-Selling Author, Jerry Gladstone is highly regarded in the self- development industry as a speaker, success coach (International Coach Federation), and founder of The Common Thread Success Academy. At the age of twenty-six he founded a small fine art company and grew it into an international business that specialized in the production, distribution, and marketing of a wide variety of entertainment fine art. Jerry has been featured on Fox News, CNBC, USA Today, and other national publications. Throughout his career, Jerry has spent a significant amount of time interacting with and interviewing Academy Award and Grammy Winners, Super Bowl and World Series Champions, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Legends, Best-selling Authors, Olympians, and more exceptionally successful individuals. He continues to fulfill his commitment to making a difference in the lives of others by sharing the insights of those he is privileged to interact with. Jerry currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida.

More About This Title:

Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond: Wisdom from the Past for Your Best Future, by Jerry Gladstone, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on October 6, 2020. Old School Success for the Millennial Generation & Beyond—ISBN 9781642799132—has 240 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

