New senior living community planned for Basking Ridge, New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors in Somerset County, New Jersey will soon have another option for upscale assisted living. Braemar Partners, a senior living development company, will break ground later this year on Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge, with a projected opening in early 2023. The community is located at 3066 and 3074 Valley Road.

Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge will feature 27 assisted living apartments; 24 Bridges community apartments, designed for seniors who need added cognitive support due to early stages of dementia; and 29 dementia care apartments.

The community will be built on two parcels of land on Valley Road in Basking Ridge. The Arbor Company, which operates other senior living communities in New Jersey, will operate the community when it opens.

"We are excited to move forward with another Arbor Terrace community in New Jersey," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. "Arbor Terrace Basking Ridge will be a great addition to our family of communities and will offer another choice for seniors who enjoy the engaged living and upscale amenities of The Arbor Company."

This will be The Arbor Company's tenth New Jersey community, and the second to break ground in 2021. Arbor Terrace Marlton began construction in April and is expected to open in 2022.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com .

About Braemar Partners

Braemar Partners is a development company founded by a diversified team of real estate and construction professionals with experience in all facets of the development process. Our company's foundation is set on the principle that no challenge is too great and every challenge creates opportunities for positive change, resulting in amazing communities for Seniors. Our experiences are an inspiration to challenge us to improve the quality of life for our residents.

Media Contact: Bernadette Davis, 469-290-4495, [email protected]

SOURCE The Arbor Company

Related Links

http://www.arborcompany.com/

