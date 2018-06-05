New Sensormatic InFuzion anti-theft tag helps boost operational efficiencies and profitability with revolutionary new design

The InFuzion tag also lays the foundation to enable secure loss prevention with self-checkout, as well as mobile app scan-and-go capabilities with automated tag detaching for a convenient and easy shopping experience in the future. Its simple one-piece design is adaptable to self-checkout and mobile checkout solutions, allowing easy automated tag removal in seconds so customers can complete transactions themselves and expedite the entire buying process.

Tyco Retail Solutions commissioned United States Ergonomics to perform usability testing to measure the performance differences in speed and efficiency to apply and remove one-piece versus two-piece tags on a variety of clothing items in different sizes and fabrics. The Sensormatic InFuzion tag had the fastest application and removal time delivering a 40 percent overall time savings.

"Providing a secure, simple to use solution that saves time and money is a game changer for retailers," said Bjoern Petersen, president, Tyco Retail Solutions. "As the testing indicates, our innovative one-piece InFuzion EAS tag delivers measurable time and labor savings that can greatly benefit our retail customers and their shoppers. Additionally, InFuzion supports self and mobile checkout strategies which are key to a frictionless shopping experience."

Retailer value of the new Sensormatic InFuzion tag:

Speeds up customer checkout with easy tag removal at the POS

Supports speedy merchandise prep for sales floor readiness with one-piece design for easy application

Features a narrow pin to safely protect apparel and delicate garments

Reduces the cost of replacing lost or broken pins

Eliminates the need to store and sort pins and tags separately

Enables secure loss prevention with easy automated tag removal for future self-checkout and mobile checkout solutions

You can learn more about the Sensormatic InFuzion Magnetic Tag, here.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Tyco Retail Solutions

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com , or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

