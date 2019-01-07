New SentiVeillance 7.0 SDK and SentiVeillance Server Video Analytics for Cameras and Video Management Systems

"This release brings a wealth of new features," said Vytautas Pranckenas, SentiVeillance product lead for Neurotechnology. "Most of the new additions come by way of listening to our customers and developing what best suits their needs. We are very grateful for their continuous feedback and support."

The enhanced SentiVeillance modes, developed to function in live, real-time solutions via deep neural network algorithms, provide a high degree of recognition and detection accuracy.

Biometric facial recognition. The high reliability of SentiVeillance's biometric facial identification algorithm allows it to be used with large watch-list databases (both identifying a person who is on a list and adding new faces from video streams to watch-lists). It tracks identified faces as they move around the camera's field of view and continues tracking even if a person moves behind an object and re-appears. It is effective both close-in and at a distance when using high-resolution cameras. It can perform gender classification, evaluate a person's age, identify facial expressions (e.g. smile, open mouth, closed eyes) and detect particular attributes, such as if the person is wearing glasses or sunglasses and whether they have a beard or mustache.

Vehicle-human detection and movement tracking (VH). SentiVeillance detects both moving and static vehicles or people in a scene and performs object classification and tracking until the subjects disappear. In addition to pedestrian detection and vehicle classification by type, the algorithm also returns an estimation of paint color (vehicles) or predominate clothing color (pedestrians) and determines the vector in which they are moving (e.g. north, south, southwest).

Automatic license plate recognition (ALPR). The new ALPR capability in SentiVeillance automatically detects and reads vehicle license plates, recording the information from both stationary and moving vehicles within the scene.

The latter two modes (VH and ALPR) can be used together to create larger, more varied solutions. As an example, when conventional ALPR is used for road tolls, automatic car washes or paid parking systems, users might try to avoid paying by altering or exchanging license plates. Stolen vehicles might also have their license plates changed. When using multiple analytics in concert the resulting solution could match and verify plate numbers with other characteristics of the vehicle, such as type and color, through queries of previously stored values or vehicle registration databases.

SentiVeillance is designed to run on multi-core processors for fast performance and can process video data from multiple cameras simultaneously using a common PC (current generation i7 CPU with 4 or more cores) with a graphics processing unit (GPU). It can be used with large surveillance systems, incorporating many cameras and data-processing nodes. Developers have many and varied options in the creation of scalable, cost-effective solutions for their customers.

SentiVeillance Server. Neurotechnology now provides customers with the option of a ready-to-use, end-user oriented analytics server. The new SentiVeillance Server provides a solution with all the key features already in place, by-passing the need for extensive development where it is not essential or required. SentiVeillance Server is available for use with existing Milestone and Luxriot Evo video management systems (VMS).

The new SentiVeillance products may be purchased from Neurotechnology or through distributors worldwide. A free 30-day trial is available and, as with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version is a free upgrade for existing customers.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX. www.neurotechnology.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Allen Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

+1-503-805-7540

jennifer (at) bluehousecg (dot) com

SOURCE Neurotechnology