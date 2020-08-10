New Series Empowers Record Number of Latinx to Register to Vote for the 2020 Elections

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Hispanic Communications Network (HCN) ( hcnmedia.com ) / La Red Hispana ( laredhispana.org ), launched the fourth edition of its Culture of Health / Cultura de Salud national multimedia programming series in both Spanish and English. The 2020 series, with the title "VOTAMOS", focuses on the important connection between civic participation and social determinants of health that affect the well-being of Latinx communities across the US.

The general election on November 3, 2020 represents the first time Latinx populations will be the largest racial or ethnic group in the country. With a record 32 million eligible voters, Latinx represent 13.3% of potential voters in this year's Presidential election. However, of those 32 million, 15 to 18 million eligible Latinx voters have yet to fully participate in the political process.

"This year's Cultura de Salud-VOTAMOS programming series educates the public about the direct relationship between civic participation and family-community wellbeing. Every VOTAMOS segment provides concrete examples of how each person's vote -- and the outcomes of each election -- make a clear difference in people's daily lives. This ranges from showing how voting and election results directly shape healthcare options and accessibility, to illustrating how public policy impacts an individual's quality of life" said Alison Rodden, CEO of HCN.

To support the goals of the VOTAMOS programming series, the HCN creative team developed the character "Super M" for "Super Martes (Super Tuesday)". Super M is a neighborhood superhero who spends his spare time promoting civic participation under the "new normal" during the pandemic. Super M encourages Latinx of all ages to register and vote, while also reminding audiences there are other ways to be civically engaged throughout the year.

Latinx members of US Congress and leaders of national organizations like League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Voto Latino, Mi Familia Vota, Poder Latinx, and America's Voice are also featured. Their contributions highlight important benefits derived from civic participation in matters of health, education, housing, environment/climate, jobs and the economy, and more.

For the first time, the 2020 Cultura de Salud series will feature content for bilingual Millennial and Gen Z audiences through HCN's new LatinEQUIS platform ( wearelatinequis.com ), hosted by Andrea Marquez. LatinEQUIS programming includes a volunteer focus to engage Latinx youth and young adult audiences, as studies show that middle school students involved in community service are more likely to vote or apply for popularly elected positions themselves when they reach adulthood.

HCN is also launching a bilingual zipcode-based voter registration platform for interested audiences to start the electoral registration process. The voter registration platform is available via HCN's LaRedHispana.org website and La Red Hispana social media channels, as well as mobile devices by texting VOTAMOS to 52886. Studies show that around 8 out of 10 people who have taken the step of registering are more likely to vote on Election Day.

The Cultura de Salud-VOTAMOS programming series, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, will last 12 weeks through the end of October. Programming includes original audio, video and digital productions with personal testimonies and information on how audiences can be civically engaged in their communities both locally and nationally. Multimedia segments for VOTAMOS will be transmitted through HCN's La Red Hispana network of more than 200 Spanish-language radio stations via its daily mini-programas and long-format programs, and on digital channels and social network channels of HCN, La Red Hispana and LatinEQUIS.

The public can access "VOTAMOS" programming and additional content in both Spanish and English through laredhispana.org and wearelatinequis.com.

About Hispanic Communications Network & La Red Hispana

Hispanic Communications Network -HCN- is the market's leading radio communication service, dedicated to the production and distribution of educational and informational content for the Hispanic community in the United States. HCN is positioned to provide its clients and government collaborators and nonprofit organizations with effective solutions when it comes to producing and distributing media campaigns focused on service and the generation of wellbeing within Hispanic communities. To learn more visit: hcnmedia.com and Laredhispana.org.

About the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

For more than 45 years the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has worked to improve health and health care. We are working alongside others to build a national Culture of Health that provides everyone in America a fair and just opportunity for health and well-being. For more information, visit www.rwjf.org . Follow the Foundation on Twitter at www.rwjf.org/twitte r or on Facebook at www.rwjf.org/facebook .

CONTACT: Veronica Mayer

(703) 566-3037

SOURCE Hispanic Communications Network

Related Links

http://hcnmedia.com/

