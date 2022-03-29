New Series Highlights Importance of Source Plasma Amidst Supply Concern

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GBS|CIDP Foundation International has started an editorial series of articles on the ongoing need for source plasma. The first published article in the series elevates the voices of volunteers who shared their own stories with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) to raise awareness on the need for source plasma and its invaluable use in creating immunoglobulin (IG) therapy. IG therapy is currently the only FDA approved therapy to treat CIDP, a rare disorder of the peripheral nerves that leads to weakness and disability if not treated properly. The GBS|CIDP Foundation International remains committed to raising awareness of the need for source plasma, which comes from healthy volunteers who selflessly donate. The Foundation has amplified this effort among reports of disruptions to the plasma supply, such as an issue highlighted by the Wall Street Journal (Block on Blood Plasma Donors From Mexico Threatens Supplies) regarding the prohibition of Mexican Nationals from coming to the US to donate plasma. This series highlights stories from people who benefit from therapies created from source plasma and demonstrates how their lives have changed because of plasma donors. Read the full article here.

About the GBS|CIDP Foundation International

The GBS | CIDP Foundation International is a global nonprofit organization supporting individuals and their families affected by Guillain-Barre' syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and related conditions through a commitment to support, education, research and advocacy. The Foundation supports patients by nurturing a global network of volunteers, healthcare professionals, researchers and industry partners to provide them with critical, timely, and accurate information. Additionally, the Foundation educates doctors, clinicians, patients and caregivers to increase awareness of these rare conditions. As well, the Foundation funds research through grants, establishing fellowships and other appropriate avenues to identify the causes of the conditions and discovery of new treatments. The Foundation advocates at the federal, state, and grassroots levels to educate policymakers and help them make informed decisions that benefit our patient community.

