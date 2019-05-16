New Service Announcement: Improve Service Life of Your Dies up to 300%

The D-SCC process for die water cooling holes has shown to prolong the life of a die by up to 300%. With this process, there is less down time, more productivity and reduced maintenance costs.

Sinto has long been recognized as the leader in the design and manufacture for all surface treatment, metal finishing and shot blasting applications. From standard to custom, simple or complex, or a single piece of equipment to a full system, that's the Sinto difference. Your one stop solution. Learn more at www.sintoamerica.com.

ABOUT Sinto Surface Treatment

Sinto Surface Treatment is a division of Roberts Sinto Corporation. Roberts Sinto Corporation is a part of Sinto America, Inc., the North American group holding company, of Sintokogio, Ltd., Japan. The Sinto group of companies has an international reputation for excellence in the foundry, manufacturing and surface treatment industry. With over 80 years of experience providing state of the art systems to industries worldwide, Sinto Surface Treatment is well positioned to provide the optimum solution to your finishing challenges, offering a complete, comprehensive line of surface treatment blast machines to fit any application.

Sinto America focuses on six primary markets- Foundry, Sand Processing, Bulk Material Handling, Automation, Surface Technologies and Surface Treatment. Sinto also provides contract blasting and precision shot peening services through our National Peening and Technical Metal Finishing divisions.

