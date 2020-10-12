New Services and Solutions Company, Tegria, to Streamline Health Care Delivery

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegria, a new company designed to provide next generation technologies and services to the health care sector, launched today with support from Providence, one of the nation's largest health systems. Tegria combines select Providence investments and acquisitions into a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to accelerate technological, clinical and operational advances in health care.

In recent years, Providence has developed or acquired technology platforms, processes, best practices and expertise that have improved the way the health system delivers patient care and operates administrative services.

"By making these services and solutions available to other health care organizations, we can support their strategies for improving the health of their local communities. Together, we can accelerate transformation across scale, driving quality, affordability and a better experience for health care organizations, providers and patients," said Rod Hochman, M.D., Providence president and CEO.

"For example, we have been provisioning IT services to rural hospitals and clinics for years through Community Technologies. As a Tegria company, it will be possible for Community Technologies to share their expertise more broadly. This endeavor is aligned with our Mission and vital to our ability to extend our healing ministry to more people in need," Dr. Hochman said.

Based in Seattle with offices and teams throughout the United States and Canada, Tegria combines nine operating companies into a comprehensive suite of offerings for organizations across the health care sector. Together, Tegria is comprised of more than 2,500 strategists, technologists, service providers and scientists who currently serve more than 350 organizations across North America. To begin, Tegria will focus on three key initiatives—healthcare consulting and technology services, revenue cycle management solutions and software technology and platforms.

"Health care leaders are looking for solutions to transform the delivery of care," said Anders Brown, managing director, Tegria. "Tegria's mission is to support them with offerings that can meet the breadth and depth of the challenges ahead. Our companies are working together to bring their decades of experience in the industry, their deep expertise in the most relevant technologies and their commitment to service to help our customers achieve their goals."

Tegria companies include:

Healthcare Consulting and Technology Services

Bluetree: A leading Epic strategy, delivery, and support firm that helps organizations maximize return on their Epic investment.

Engage IT Services: A full-service MEDITECH consultancy that provides a wide range of EHR solutions with a team capable of supporting the needs of the complex hospital environment.

Navin, Haffty & Associates: A respected consulting firm using innovative tools, solutions, and strategies to help North American healthcare organizations maximize the value of the MEDITECH EHR to improve operational performance and enhance patient care quality.

Community Technologies: A premier health care technology company that connects local providers and patients through Epic technology products and services.

Revenue Cycle Management Solutions

MediRevv: A leading revenue cycle company partnering with hospitals, large physician groups, academic medical centers and health systems to grow more cash and keep more patients through end-to-end revenue cycle management, patient pay solutions, insurance receivables follow-up and medical coding services.

Acclara Solutions: A revenue cycle management solutions company that helps hospitals, large academic health systems and physician practices accelerate revenue recovery while advancing the patient experience.

Medical Specialties Managers: An end-to-end ambulatory revenue cycle solutions company combining next-generation technology and personalized service to support health systems and physician practices.

Software Technology and Platforms

QuiviQ: A data analytics startup that employs machine learning models to optimize hospital operations.

Lumedic: A health care technology platform that enables better stakeholder cooperation across the revenue cycle, and leverages patient-driven interoperability to promote greater transparency, access and affordability for patients and communities.

About Tegria

Tegria helps health care organizations of all sizes accelerate technological, clinical and operational advances that enable people to live their healthiest lives. Based in Seattle with teams throughout the United States and Canada, Tegria is comprised of nine companies and more than 2,500 strategists, technologists, service providers and scientists dedicated to delivering value for customers. Founded by Providence, Tegria is committed to creating health for a better world. To learn more, visit http://www.tegria.com .

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

