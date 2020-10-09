New Services Expansion Enables Privacy Ref to Fulfill Growing Demand for Privacy Training and Privacy Assessments

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy Ref, Inc. (www.privacyref.com) a company dedicated to helping organizations develop and implement new or improve existing privacy policies, procedures, and technology, announced today the expansion of its services to fulfill the growing demand for training and privacy assessments in light of the rapidly changing privacy laws and regulations.

"We are very pleased to be able to expand our high-quality services to clients around the world", said Bob Siegel, Privacy Ref's President "Today's announcement further extends our global reach and allows us to bring privacy training, assessment, and consulting services to a broader population."

New services for the Privacy Office include Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) - an integrated tool for maintaining compliance with an organization's privacy policy, laws, and regulations - and Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC) reviews. The new Privacy Training Services include Privacy Academy Online™ and Certification Study Groups™. These new services provide students the opportunity to expand their knowledge and advance their careers.

"Privacy Ref's Privacy Academy Online™ provides a basic understanding of privacy's most fundamental concepts in an easily digestible, ready-to-use computer-based format, seamlessly integrated with your learning management system (LMS) or it is also available in our LMS." said Ben Siegel, Senior Consultant in charge of training. "We invite people to sample our training by joining the free Quick Start™ Webinar on October 13th at 1:00 pm EST."

Certification Study Groups™ enhance our training offerings. As certification candidates prepare for their examinations, Certification Study Groups™ provides a facilitated environment to gain confidence in their privacy knowledge through live on-line discussions with other candidates in a session moderated by a recognized Fellow of Information Privacy.

"We understand the challenges organizations face with the ever-changing privacy landscape", concluded Siegel, "and take pride in making the process simple for you by learning about your business and your practices to customize our solutions to meet your needs".

About Privacy Ref

Privacy Ref focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients' organizational and operational goals. The company designs and implements data privacy programs or enhances existing ones, drawing on previous experience and industry best practices. Privacy Ref's highly renowned and credentialed subject matter experts develop custom privacy programs unique to each organization.

