New ServiceVision™ from Mobile Dealer Data Identifies and Captures Service Shop Workflow So Managers Can Boost Billable Hours

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceVision™, Mobile Dealer Data's (MDD) innovative service department cycle time management tool, revolutionizes auto dealership operations by providing real-time visibility into every step of the customer service process.

As a cycle time reduction and automated service workflow module, ServiceVision diagnoses unapplied time and other productivity losses so they can be converted into revenue generation.

Warren Weimer, Service and Parts Director for Corwin Toyota, Colorado Springs, CO, installed ServiceVision from Mobile Dealer Data earlier this year. It contributes a 40% to 60% improvement in service bay turn for the dealership's 16-bay Express Maintenance department.

Fixed operations consultants like Ed French of the AutoProfit Group, Fort Myers, FLA, note that poor cycle time management is a hidden opportunity in every service shop.

This cutting-edge tool allows real-time monitoring of every step in the express service process, from check-in to drive-off.

"With this cycle time tool, we know at the 40-minute mark whether we're having an issue with a particular delivery," Warren said. "And it helps us meet our delivery promise."

He cited these improvements:

64% of customers are now on their way within 60 minutes

96% of services completed within 90 minutes

Average wait times slashed from 2.5 hours to 90 minutes

"I have a quick snapshot of capacity and can book that appointment today, so it doesn't float down the street to a competitor," Warren said. "And customer communication is much more efficient."

"Including the advisor's write-up time, ServiceVision notifies us at the 40-minute mark of our promised delivery time if there is an issue with a particular delivery, so we can get help on that job to meet our delivery promise," he said.

ServiceVision is one of four real-time location service solutions from DealerVision™, Mobile Dealer Data's all-in-one solution for optimizing dealership operations and boosting profitability. This comprehensive suite includes:

KeyVision , for eliminating key losses and streamlining key management





, for eliminating key losses and streamlining key management StockVision , for Real-time inventory control for maximum efficiency





, for Real-time inventory control for maximum efficiency ServiceVision , for cycle time reduction and automated service workflow module





, for cycle time reduction and automated service workflow module ReconVision, for automating and accelerating the reconditioning process

DealerVision is part of the MDD DealerVision Connected Platform. It is connected to MDD's Industrial Cloud to transform service production, logistics, and processes, improving shop efficiency and delivery quality.

About Mobile Dealer Data: Mobile Dealer Data is the leading provider of real-time location systems for automotive, RV, and agricultural dealerships. ServiceVision Shop Traffic Control is one of many productivity products connected through the MDD DealerVision Connected Platform, offering dealers cost-effective solutions proven to increase service department efficiencies, improve customer service, and boost sales. www.mdd.io or contact CEO Colin McElhatton at [email protected]

Media Contact

Jim Leman

[email protected]

847-840-0784

SOURCE Mobile Dealer Data