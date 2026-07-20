New Sexual Wellness Brand ONXX Launches the Bang Blanket, a Discreet Answer to an Awkward Bedroom Problem

Real estate broker, DJ, and Amazon best-selling author adds founder to her résumé with a brand built for the bedroom

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONXX, a premium sexual wellness brand, today released the Bang Blanket, a velvet-like throw designed to function as a discreet liquid-proof shield for intimacy and play.

The Bang Blanket looks like a high-end throw and functions like a shield. Both sides are soft to the touch, while the inner protective layer remains fully liquid-proof. Designed to live on a bed or couch without drawing attention, it blends comfort, discretion and protection into an everyday luxury throw.

The Bang Blanket by ONXX Yvonne Black, Founder & CEO of ONXX

"Nothing kills a mood faster than pulling out what looks like a diaper changing pad before things get going," Black said. "I was looking for something better than that. The Bang Blanket is a beautiful, soft throw that protects your duvet, your sheets or your couch without announcing itself. It's easy to wash, and it's discreet."

The Bang Blanket now comes with an optional companion: Connection Cards, a deck of 100 conversation starters designed to spark playful, meaningful dialogue between partners. The cards work as a standalone gift or paired with the blanket for a fuller experience.

Shoppers can also find their fit through the Intimate Discovery quiz, live now at gettheboxx.com. The 15-question quiz is completely private and recommends a BOXX collection based on the answers.

The global sexual wellness market is projected to reach $43 billion in 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence, with premium and direct-to-consumer brands driving much of the growth. ONXX will follow the Bang Blanket launch with curated intimacy collections later this year, sold through the company's flagship site, gettheboxx.com.

Black is a Scottsdale-based entrepreneur whose work spans music, real estate, and now wellness. She is a DJ and producer signed to Dakota West Recordings, with more than 50 original tracks released on Spotify, iTunes, and Beatport. Her other persona is an Associate Broker and the author of Off Market: The Absurdity of Real Estate, an Amazon best seller.

The Bang Blanket is available now at bangblanket.com, starting at $69.99. Connection Cards are $26.99. Candles will join the ONXX lineup after Labor Day.

About ONXX ONXX is a premium sexual wellness brand founded by Yvonne Black, based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company designs and curates products that help couples and individuals explore intimacy with quality, comfort and discretion. Learn more at gettheboxx.com.

SOURCE ONXX