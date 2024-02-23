New shares subscribed for in directed share issue have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register

Citycon Oyj Stock Exchange Release 23 February 2024 at 18:05

HELSINKI, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 11,900,000 new shares subscribed for in Citycon Oyj's directed share issue have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register today, on 23 February 2024. After the registration of the new shares, the company will have 183,894,204 shares in total. The Company holds none of its own shares.

The new shares rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the company as of this registration date.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 27 February 2024.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.0 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



