New Shark® APEX® UpLight™ Combines Upright Power With Ultra-Light Ease To Completely Change The Way You Clean

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark®, the #1 upright vacuum brand in America*, announces the launch of the Shark® APEX® UpLight™ Vacuum.

Available today, the new Shark® APEX® UpLight™ delivers the best of both worlds – the incredible deep-cleaning power of big upright vacuums has been combined with the ultra-lightweight versatility of a stick vacuum.

This first-of-its-kind vacuum is packed with performance and innovation. Built with more suction power than the best-selling upright vacuum**, the UpLight™ brings together Shark's best cleaning technologies. DuoClean® tackles large, small, and stuck-on particles on carpets and floors, and the self-cleaning brushroll handles long hair and pet hair without any hair wrap.

The UpLight™ also features Shark's lightest Lift-Away® pod —40% lighter than Shark's original Lift-Away®. This breakthrough detachable pod lets you clean above the floor in two ways: with an integrated hose for tight spaces and detailed cleaning, or in handheld mode for cleaning furniture, stairs, and more.  Additional product highlights include:

  • HyperVelocity™ accelerated suction delivers a direct airflow path for incredible deep-cleaning performance.
  • Shark's lightest Lift Away® Pod detaches from the vacuum for cleaning above the floor and features an extendable, built-in hose that makes cleaning couches, bookshelves, tight spaces, and car interiors a breeze.
  • The Self-Cleaning Brushroll removes long hair and pet hair, eliminating hair wrap around the brushroll.
  • DuoClean® technology is a dual-brushroll system designed to deep-clean carpets and directly engage floors for a polished look.
  • Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology® with a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, keeping them out of the air.
  • For the first time, this ultra-light vacuum stands on its own for ultimate convenience while cleaning.
  • Available on Shark's website for $199 and at retailers nationwide.

"Until now, Shark® has created two types of vacuums – big, powerful uprights like our Shark® Rotator® and ultra-lights like the Shark® Rocket®.  There's so much that our consumers love about these products, that when we asked them what they wanted most, they told us they wanted it all!  The Shark® APEX® UpLight™ is finally the one vacuum that gives you the best of both worlds – full-size suction power, deep-cleaning performance, and Lift-Away® versatility with ultra-light convenience!" Mark Rosenzweig, Founder of SharkNinja.

For more information about the Shark® APEX® UpLight™ Lift-Away® DuoClean® with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, please visit sharkclean.com.  Follow Shark on Facebook at facebook.com/sharkcleaning, and on Instagram and Twitter @SharkCleaning.

About SharkNinja
SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark® cleaning and home care products and Ninja® kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

*Based on dollar sales 7/18 – 6/19

**Based on ASTM F558 measured at the hose, unit sales 5/18 – 4/19

