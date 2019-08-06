New Shark® APEX® UpLight™ Combines Upright Power With Ultra-Light Ease To Completely Change The Way You Clean

This first-of-its-kind vacuum is packed with performance and innovation. Built with more suction power than the best-selling upright vacuum**, the UpLight™ brings together Shark's best cleaning technologies. DuoClean® tackles large, small, and stuck-on particles on carpets and floors, and the self-cleaning brushroll handles long hair and pet hair without any hair wrap.

The UpLight™ also features Shark's lightest Lift-Away® pod —40% lighter than Shark's original Lift-Away®. This breakthrough detachable pod lets you clean above the floor in two ways: with an integrated hose for tight spaces and detailed cleaning, or in handheld mode for cleaning furniture, stairs, and more. Additional product highlights include:

HyperVelocity ™ accelerated suction delivers a direct airflow path for incredible deep-cleaning performance.

™ accelerated suction delivers a direct airflow path for incredible deep-cleaning performance. Shark's lightest Lift Away ® Pod detaches from the vacuum for cleaning above the floor and features an extendable, built-in hose that makes cleaning couches, bookshelves, tight spaces, and car interiors a breeze.

® detaches from the vacuum for cleaning above the floor and features an extendable, built-in hose that makes cleaning couches, bookshelves, tight spaces, and car interiors a breeze. The Self-Cleaning Brushroll removes long hair and pet hair, eliminating hair wrap around the brushroll.

removes long hair and pet hair, eliminating hair wrap around the brushroll. DuoClean ® technology is a dual-brushroll system designed to deep-clean carpets and directly engage floors for a polished look.

® technology is a dual-brushroll system designed to deep-clean carpets and directly engage floors for a polished look. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology ® with a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, keeping them out of the air.

® with a HEPA filter traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, keeping them out of the air. For the first time, this ultra-light vacuum stands on its own for ultimate convenience while cleaning.

own for ultimate convenience while cleaning. Available on Shark's website for $199 and at retailers nationwide.

"Until now, Shark® has created two types of vacuums – big, powerful uprights like our Shark® Rotator® and ultra-lights like the Shark® Rocket®. There's so much that our consumers love about these products, that when we asked them what they wanted most, they told us they wanted it all! The Shark® APEX® UpLight™ is finally the one vacuum that gives you the best of both worlds – full-size suction power, deep-cleaning performance, and Lift-Away® versatility with ultra-light convenience!" Mark Rosenzweig, Founder of SharkNinja.

*Based on dollar sales 7/18 – 6/19

**Based on ASTM F558 measured at the hose, unit sales 5/18 – 4/19

