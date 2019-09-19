New Shark IQ Robot™ Features Cutting-Edge Smart Navigation And Self-Empty Capability

With advanced Home Mapping capabilities, your robot creates a blueprint of your floors to provide its row-by-row, room-by-room cleaning. When ready to recharge, Shark IQ Robot™ returns to its base, empties, recharges then resumes where it left off to finish the cleaning mission. Complete customization is up to you—Room Select lets you choose which rooms to clean or when via the Shark Clean™ app. That's just the start—there's much more to this robot:

The Self-Empty Base holds up to 30 days' worth of debris, so you can forget about vacuuming for up to a month. After every cleaning, the robot automatically empties into its base.

The Self-Cleaning Brushroll delivers nonstop hair removal, tackling long hair, short hair, and pet hair.

Shark® cleaning performance with more suction power than the bestselling iRobot® Roomba®*

*Measured at the nozzle; based on units sold 5/18-4/19

*Measured at the nozzle; based on units sold 5/18-4/19

Available at retailers nationwide at an MSRP of $549.99. The Shark IQ Robot™ is also available without the self-empty base at an MSRP of $449.99.

"The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty™ will truly be the first smart robot on the market at an affordable price point, providing an efficient clean every time," said Mark Barrocas, President of SharkNinja. "No other Shark product allows this type of hands-free cleaning. Between the navigation via the app and the self-empty base, our customers will only have to think about vacuuming for up to a month, versus on a frequent basis."

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark® cleaning and home care products and Ninja® kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

