New Shift AI Consumer Survey Finds AI Adoption Is Surging -- But Consumers Want Control

VICTORIA, BC, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AI adoption is accelerating, but consumer expectations are evolving just as quickly. According to Shift Browser's 2026 AI Consumer Insights Survey of over 1,400 nationally representative respondents, 32% of consumers now use AI daily and more than half (53%) say AI improves their online experience.

While usage is growing, trust remains measured. Eighty-one percent of respondents say they are concerned about AI systems accessing personal data or private conversations, and only 16% say they trust AI answer engines "a great deal."

The findings reflect a market moving beyond early experimentation toward more defined expectations around privacy, transparency and control.

"AI is moving quickly and so are user expectations for transparency and control," said Michael Foucher, Vice President of Product and Customer Success at Shift . "Consumers clearly see value in AI tools, yet they also want greater clarity and control over how those systems operate."

The Control Imperative

Consumers are not rejecting AI, they are looking for guardrails.

51% say the ability to customize or limit AI features is important

44% worry about AI taking actions without approval

26% report difficulty managing or turning off AI features

At the same time, nearly half (48%) report comfort with autonomous or "agentic" AI features when oversight is present, suggesting that acceptance depends on perceived visibility and control.

The data indicates that as AI features become more embedded in browsers and digital tools, user expectations are shifting toward adjustable settings and clear opt-out mechanisms.

Trust Is Conditional

Consumers report relying on AI while remaining aware of its influence.

60% say they trust AI engines at least somewhat

58% say AI-generated answers have influenced their opinions at least occasionally

Privacy remains a top-ranked concern (48%), followed by accuracy (36%) and lack of transparency into how AI systems operate (32%).

The findings suggest that trust in AI is layered, shaped not only by performance, but also by clarity around how answers are generated and how personal data is handled.

Regulation Enters the Mainstream

Support for oversight is broad:

79% favor some level of government regulation for AI answer engines

35% advocate for strong regulation

12% believe no additional regulation is needed

As AI systems become more integrated into daily life, respondents indicate growing support for standards around transparency and data protection.

Adoption Is Rising — But Not Universal

AI usage remains uneven across demographics.

32% report daily engagement

20% say they never use AI

Non-use is concentrated among adults 65 and older, while daily engagement is highest among 25–34-year-olds and working professionals.

For many respondents, AI improves digital workflows but has not yet delivered transformational time savings, suggesting that practical, task-oriented applications may shape the next stage of adoption.

Sustainability Is Entering the AI Trust Equation

Fifty-seven percent of respondents say they are concerned about the energy required to power AI systems, indicating that operational responsibility may increasingly influence how consumers evaluate AI platforms.

What Consumers Prioritize

When asked about desired AI functionality:

54% prioritize research assistance

34% want article summarization

32% want task automation

The results underscore the need for intentional, transparent AI systems built with user control at the center.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted among 1,448 respondents and weighted to be nationally representative by income, ethnicity, age, gender, and region.

About Shift

Shift is a customizable browser built to help professionals consolidate apps, manage multiple accounts and reduce digital overload. Designed for control, flexibility and transparency, Shift is redefining what the modern browser can be. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp and a pioneer in carbon-neutral browsing.

