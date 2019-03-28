New Shop Extensions for Magento 1 and 2 to Help Even More Businesses Globally Take Advantage of Wirecard's Digital Financial Commerce Platform

ASCHHEIM, Germany, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announced the release of two new extensions for the shop systems Magento 1 and Magento 2 aimed at easing the integration of merchants' online shops with the Wirecard digital financial commerce platform. Merchants benefit from ready-to-use shop extensions that can be adapted to their individual business needs and are optimized for use with the Wirecard technology. As a result, they are able to accelerate and facilitate the launch of their e-commerce offering. Magento was acquired by Adobe in 2018. With a market share of 30%, it is the most popular shop system worldwide with more than 200,000 online shops using it across the globe.

The Wirecard shop extensions for Magento 1 and 2 are fully customizable with regard to features, payment methods, user interfaces and languages. Unlike the case with other available offerings, Wirecard provides full support at all times, even if the merchant has made significant adjustments to fit its unique business case. All post-processing operations such as capture, refund or cancellation can be done within the online shop. In addition, returning customers benefit from improved checkout experience with one-click payments, helping merchants to increase conversion rates.

The new extensions are publicly available as open source on GitHub. Merchants can use free test accounts without registration and any obligation to see how their businesses would benefit from integrating with the Wirecard digital platform. Wirecard provides free merchant support via live-chat, email or phone, even before signing a contract.

"We are proud to announce our new shop extensions for Magento and thus help even more businesses around the world take advantage of our unique digital ecosystem of financial commerce technologies and services," said Sreelekha Sankar, EVP Payment & Risk at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

SOURCE Wirecard AG

Related Links

http://www.wirecard.com/

