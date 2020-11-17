New short book breaks it down simply: how to live more sustainably for the environment and help prevent climate change

"When I started wondering what I can do to help prevent climate change and how I can live with less impact on the environment 5 years ago it was difficult to find this information. After a lot of research and taking several classes I thought of the idea for this book to simply provide this information to the average person. My hope is that with this format the message can reach a broader audience," said Travis Ramsey, the author and a certified LEED Green Associate.

New short book makes it easy for the non-environmentalist to learn what they can do to live more sustainably.

The book is 90 small sized pages and provides something like a checklist with quick and easy to understand explanations on things anyone can do to live more sustainably. At the end of the book or at goodhuman.eco/good-human-score you can answer questions to calculate your "Good Human Score" to see how you are doing.

The book is priced at $10.00 to make it very accessible to a broad audience and sold on Amazon, Apple, and Barnes and Noble. Or you can read the content for free on the goodhuman.eco website.

Good Human is a nonprofit organization that works on multiple efforts to help the world live more sustainably from publishing books, sustainability consulting, and more.

