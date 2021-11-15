New Short Film "Intended Parents" Brings Light To Transgender Parenting & Surrogacy

The film is set to release November 25, 2021 nationwide and can be streamed via Amazon Prime Video and LouisJonesTV.com

Emmy Award Winner and co-director, Dr. Louis Deon Jones, states, "Intended Parents strives to normalize surrogacy, love, support and advocacy, for the transgender community." In addition, the beautifully directed film has been co-directed by Jabari Redd and executive produced by; Taylor Bryan Barr, Andre Davis, Tori Kay, & Shar Jossell.

Unfortunately, 2021 has already seen 45 transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally killed. With the fatal violence disproportionately affecting transgender women of color, particularly Black transgender women, showing films like 'Intended Parents' is imperative to dismantle a culture violence and shame against the transgender community.

About Dr. Louis Deon Jones

Dr. Louis Deon Jones is a screenwriter, producer, director and psych doctor originally from Chicago, IL but resides in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Louis is known for his award winning digital series, Cycles and NoHo: A North Hollywood Story. He is the writer, producer, and director of several short films such as The Good Teacher, A Hopeless Father, Can I Be Me?, Divided, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? and Produced the Daytime Emmy Award winning film, 'The Girl in Apartment 15' which earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program.

