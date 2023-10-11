NEW SHUTTLE VAN EXPANDS SERVICES TO FAMILIES IN NEED
11 Oct, 2023, 13:02 ET
DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit (RMHC Detroit) is celebrating the arrival of their newly purchased ADA Compliant, 12 passenger shuttle van with a ribbon cutting and celebration ceremony at two locations on Thursday, October 19th.
As part of their "Love Drives Us" capital campaign and program expansion plans the shuttle van is the catalyst that will allow RMHC Detroit to serve more hospitals in the Detroit community providing a House and hospitality programs to the families of ill or injured children.
In the last 45 years RMHC Detroit has given nearly 20,000 families a place to call home. CEO Jennifer Litomisky says, "this van opens the doors to support more families for years to come!"
Date: October 19th, 2023
Location(s) & Time:
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - 10am
LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC St. Clair
3050 King Rd., China Township MI 48054
Welcome Home Ceremony - 11:30am - 1pm
Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit 4707
St. Antoine St., Suite 200 Detroit, MI 48201
SOURCE Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit
