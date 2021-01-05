New Siding Calculator Helps Homeowners Find Local Costs

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com , a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, announces the release of a new tool that homeowners can use to estimate the cost home siding replacement in their area. Siding costs vary based on the material used, square footage of a home, number of stories, and location. The national average cost to replace siding on an 1,800 square-foot, single-story home is $4,559.

Modernize's tool shows a range of replacement costs for the following siding types:

Vinyl siding

Fiber cement

Aluminum

Stucco

Wood shingle

Wood siding

Consumers can research siding costs without entering any personally-identifiable information. To use the calculator, only the following cost-drivers must be shared:

Home square footage

Number of stories

Footprint complexity

Siding type

ZIP code (to obtain local rates)

"Exterior siding not only protects your home from the elements, but can greatly influence curb appeal, resulting in as much as an 80% return on investment when selling your home," observes Gregg Hicks, vice president of Modernize.com. "It is important to replace worn out siding before water leaks occur. Our goal at Modernize is to provide major project pricing transparency for homeowners. Consumers can explore different material types to find what works best for their home and budget."

About Modernize.com

For more than 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize is owned and operated by QuinStreet , Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

