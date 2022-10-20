New Sierra Furniture Showroom Is Now Open!...

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Moveis and Carla Canepa are excited to announce the opening of its first US Brazilian-made furniture showroom in Miami, Fl.

The new showroom is part of a renowned international network of more than 71 stores located throughout the Americas and Portugal, providing a rich history, deep roots and connections, and a proven concept.

Sierra Furniture Now in Miami

Founded in 1990 in Gramado, Brazil, Sierra Furniture is a world reference in the furniture and luxury goods market.

Sierra Furniture Miami is celebrating its grand opening on October 20th, 2022, by delivering hand-finished and one-of-a-kind pieces to South Florida.

Miami is a city that combines Latin American culture and style in a way that is uniquely it's own. The city is known for its diverse population and high-end luxury lifestyle - leading the world with the latest cutting-edge, premium furniture.

The nearly 5,000 sq-foot showroom of Sierra Furniture encapsulates this essence with its design and product offerings. "Miami is an inspiring conglomeration of Latin American culture," says Carla. "It's a fusion that blends beautifully, yet is composed of unique identities."

The showroom offers a wide variety of products that blends traditional artisan crafts with contemporary design from the Brazilian furniture company, including pieces made from sustainable materials to produce timeless pieces that give designers the remarkable ability to transmit distinct aesthetics in any space.

Sierra Furniture is located at 301 Altara Ave, Suite 122, Coral Gables, FL 33146.

While being only the first step in an exciting plan of expansion into the US market, it is an excellent addition to Sierra's already impressive international presence in more than ten different markets.

We welcome designers, architects, and industry visionaries to join us at our grand opening to see the craftsmanship, appeal, and aesthetics up close and in person.

This is a great time to incorporate new pieces into your decor and stand out in style with the beautiful creations from Sierra Furniture.

Creating Beauty Inside And Out.

