Federal Court of Appeals Orders Dismissal of P320 Class Action Lawsuit in Unanimous Decision

NEWINGTON, N.H., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, and advanced concepts, issued a statement today after the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on July 16, 2026, ordered the dismissal of a SIG SAUER P320 class action lawsuit in its entirety.

The Eighth Circuit Court ruled in Glasscock v. SIG SAUER, Inc. that a plaintiff must experience an actual defect on a product claim, rather than suggesting a theoretical defect could occur in the future and claiming damages. In its written decision, the court shows the plaintiff "admitted that he has had no issues (including inadvertent discharge) with his P320."

The unanimous ruling by a panel of three federal judges determined that a hypothetical defect is insufficient for the lawsuit, clearly stating that mere ownership of a product is not satisfactory in the case. The outcome in Glasscock v. SIG SAUER, Inc. is significant because of the strong and unambiguous language by the Eighth Circuit Court highlighting the "wholly speculative" nature of the plaintiff's claim.

"The Eighth Circuit's ruling adds to our approximately 20 case dismissals involving the P320, including a previous class action lawsuit," said Keith Gibson, an attorney at Littleton Joyce and counsel for SIG SAUER. "The P320 is among the most tested and proven handguns in the world, which is why we will continue to defend SIG SAUER's products and the technology behind them."

Similarly, a separate federal court denied class action certification in Ortiz v. SIG SAUER, Inc. in 2022. Multiple courts dismissed P320 cases after SIG SAUER demonstrated through repeated company and independent testing the firearm cannot discharge without a trigger pull. In addition, several plaintiffs decided to withdraw their P320 lawsuits after the evidence and independent investigations were presented.

In May 2026, two separate lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice in Massachusetts federal court and Colorado federal court. Nobody, including multiple experts retained by plaintiffs, has ever replicated a P320 pistol firing without a trigger pull.

In Massachusetts, the plaintiff voluntarily withdrew the case which claimed his issued P320 discharged in his hand without a trigger pull. His employer, the Cambridge Police Department, determined the plaintiff's handling of the weapon violated numerous departmental rules and caused the gun to discharge in an enclosed van with other officers. In Colorado federal court, the plaintiff similarly withdrew the case after SIG SAUER showed again the P320 cannot discharge without a trigger pull.

The P320 is an innovative striker-fired pistol which has been selected as the handgun of choice following rigorous testing by the U.S. military and a number of other countries, including Canada, Switzerland, and Australia, as well as by elite law enforcement and federal agencies. It cannot under any circumstance discharge without a trigger pull – a fact which has repeatedly been verified through testing by SIG SAUER, handgun experts, and independent labs.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit sigsauer.com .

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.