New Signature Kitchen Suite Cooking And Refrigeration Appliances Honored With Five 2018 Red Dot Awards

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite appliances have captured multiple honors from Red Dot – one of the world's most prestigious design awards. All told, the new luxury appliance brand earned five coveted Red Dot Awards for advanced products selected from 6,300 designs from 59 countries.

Leading the Signature Kitchen Suite products recognized are two ultra-premium pro ranges – the 48-inch dual-fuel and 36-inch models that shone the brightest with "Best of the Best" top honors, which are awarded for groundbreaking design and reserved for the best products in a category. The Signature Kitchen Suite integrated column refrigerator, integrated column freezer and built-in French Door refrigerator also received Red Dot awards, on the heels of being recognized with 2018 iF Design awards, another highly-respected global design award representing a seal of excellence.

Catering to the new generation of American "Technicurians," Signature Kitchen Suite – the fresh new luxury brand of built-in kitchen appliances from global home appliance leader LG Electronics – is committed to purposeful design and leading-edge precision. The Signature Kitchen Suite pro ranges were recognized as Best of the Best by the Red Dot judging committee for their innovative designs, including ergonomic details such as the control panel interface and comfortable handles. The 48-inch dual-fuel model is the first pro range on the market with built-in sous vide, induction and gas – all on the cooktop, delivering the ultimate in precision cooking.

The advanced engineering of the Signature Kitchen Suite 30-inch Integrated Column Refrigerator and 18-inch Integrated Column Freezer offers the largest capacity columns in the industry, along with a host of preservation features designed to keep food fresher, longer. Both can be paired together to cleanly fit a 48-inch opening or an existing 47.5-inch opening, making them ideal for new construction or replacement options. Additionally, the 36-inch refrigerator is the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a five-mode convertible middle drawer.

All of the appliances are also Wi-Fi enabled and powered by a future-ready open platform; with the touch of a button on the Signature Kitchen Suite app for Android and iOS devices, users can enjoy the benefits of smart functionality – such as preheating the range or adjusting the refrigerator's temperature remotely.

"The experts have spoken with leading design authorities recognizing Signature Kitchen Suite appliances both for their high functionality and high degrees of aesthetic design quality across our portfolio," said Zach Elkin, general manager, Signature Kitchen Suite. "It's a true testament to the innovative thinking, purposeful design and industry-leading technologies throughout our line of luxury, built-in appliances."

