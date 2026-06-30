New SignatureCare Emergency Center ER Coming to Aggieland, College Station, TX

When operational, the new emergency room will provide the Aggieland community in College Station, TX, with the same high-quality emergency care that all Texas SignatureCare Emergency Center locations are known for.

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center is expanding its footprint in East-Central Texas with the soon-to-open 24-hour emergency center in Aggieland, College Station, TX.

Like every SignatureCare ER in Texas, the new emergency center is designed to deliver the company's well-known standard of patient-centered, high-quality emergency care to the Aggieland community.

Located at 948 William D. Fitch Pkwy, College Station, TX 77845, the facility will be staffed 24/7 by board-certified emergency physicians, licensed nurses, and an experienced clinical support team dedicated to providing fast, compassionate care to patients of all ages.

Dr. Kanti Bansal, MD, a board-certified emergency physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center, said the new location reflects the organization's commitment to expanding access to advanced emergency care services across Texas.

The Aggieland emergency center will feature advanced diagnostic and imaging capabilities, including CT scanning, ultrasound, and digital X-ray technology, enabling physicians to quickly evaluate and treat both minor and major medical emergencies.

"We're proud to bring SignatureCare's trusted emergency care to the Aggieland, College Station community," Dr. Kanti said. "Like all of our emergency centers, the new ER will provide quality care 24/7. Our top priority has always been to serve the local community, and that is what brought us to the decision to open in this community."

He noted that the new ER was designed to deliver a more streamlined, personalized experience than many traditional hospital emergency departments.

"From the moment patients arrive, they're met by a compassionate team focused on timely, attentive care," he said. "We are happy to be able to meet the emergency care needs of this community. Our emergency rooms offer patients faster service than a typical hospital ER, and we are conveniently open 24/7, so you can walk in anytime and be seen by a board-certified emergency room physician," Bansal continued."

The Aggieland emergency center will feature advanced diagnostic and imaging capabilities, including CT scanning, ultrasound, and digital X-ray technology, enabling physicians to quickly evaluate and treat both minor and major medical emergencies.

The facility is equipped to treat conditions such as chest pain, abdominal pain, respiratory issues, fractures, infections, allergic reactions, and other urgent medical concerns requiring immediate attention.

SignatureCare Emergency Center is currently hiring for multiple clinical positions in Aggieland, College Station, TX. Interested applicants can visit the company's careers page for details.

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

SignatureCare Emergency Center is a Texas-based provider of 24-hour emergency care services with locations in College Station, Frisco, Odessa, Midland, Killeen, Plano, and Texarkana. The company is committed to delivering fast, compassionate care through experienced physicians, advanced technology, and a strong focus on patient-first service.

SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Centers