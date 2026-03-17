University of Hawaii at Mānoa Medical Student Awarded the 2026 SignatureCare Emergency Center Spring Semester Medical and Health Scholarship

Iliana Macias said her desire to go into the medical field was fueled by her mom's ovarian cancer diagnosis when she was in middle school, and her desire to become the first physician in her family.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SignatureCare Emergency Center Scholarship Award Committee is pleased to announce that it has awarded the 2026 Spring Semester Medical and Health Scholarship to Iliana Macias, a biology major at The University of Hawaii at Mānoa.

The committee said it chose Iliana Macias to receive the bi-annual $1,000 scholarship award because of her desire to serve communities in need and her life experiences.

The scholarship award is designed to help cover tuition and other college-related expenses, and is awarded to qualified U.S. college students.

To be considered for this scholarship award, students are required to meet certain criteria and submit a 500-word essay that answers the question: Who or what inspired you to enter the medical field? More information about the scholarship is available on our scholarship information page.

"My desire to become a physician deepened when my mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during my middle school years. That moment changed my entire perspective on medicine."

While receiving the award, Iliana expressed gratitude for being chosen and thanked the Signaturecare Emergency Center Scholarship Committee for selecting her as the winner.

"Receiving the SignatureCare Emergency Center College Scholarship would alleviate some of the financial burden and allow me to continue focusing on my education and complete the prerequisites required for medical programs. This scholarship directly aligns with my goals to serve Latinx communities and provides me with the opportunity to continue advocating and researching within these populations," she said.

Iliana said her mom, a registered nurse and first-generation college student, is the greatest influence in her life.

"My greatest influence to enter the medical field has been my mom. She is a first-generation college student, born in Mexico and raised in the United States. Her journey to becoming a nurse gave her resilience and independence in navigating the process on her own, which gave my family and me an opportunity.

"My desire to become a physician deepened when my mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer during my middle school years. That moment changed my entire perspective on medicine. Seeing her strength through treatment while continuing to care for my family made me want to pursue medicine more.

"One doctor in particular was impactful, speaking to my brother and me with respect and providing us with an explanation of my mom's diagnosis and course of treatment. This showed me the power of a great physician and the lasting impact they can have.

Iliana added that this experience motivated her to work towards a lifelong career in medicine.

"My goal is to become the first physician in my family and to serve communities in need, particularly Latino populations, where language and cultural barriers often affect access to quality healthcare," she continued.

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Houston, TX-based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers in various Texas cities, including Odessa, Killeen, Midland, Texarkana, Frisco, and College Station.

SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Centers