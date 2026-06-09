SignatureCare Emergency Center Opens New 24 Hour Emergency Room in Plano, TX

Staffed by board-certified emergency physicians, the new emergency center is designed to bring quality patient-focused emergency care to the Preston, Plano, TX community

HOUSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has opened its newest 24-hour emergency room in Plano, Texas, bringing the community the same high-quality, patient-focused care SignatureCare is known for across the state.

Located at 1905 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093, the new facility is staffed around the clock by board-certified emergency physicians, licensed nurses, and a highly trained support team committed to delivering fast, compassionate medical care when it matters most.

Dr. Aaron Braun, DO, board-certified emergency physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center, said the expansion reflects the company's ongoing mission to make advanced emergency care more accessible to Texas families and businesses.

"We're excited to bring SignatureCare Emergency Center's trusted emergency care services to the Preston, Plano community," Dr. Braun said. "Our goal is to ensure patients have immediate access to high-quality care in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Emergencies are stressful enough—getting help shouldn't be."

He added that the new location is designed to offer a smoother, more personalized ER experience.

"From the moment patients walk in, they'll be greeted by a friendly, compassionate team that understands the importance of timely care," he said. "Our physicians and nurses are available 24/7 to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical emergencies. We're committed to shorter wait times, individualized treatment, and a level of service that often exceeds what patients experience in traditional hospital emergency rooms."

The new Plano facility features advanced diagnostic and imaging technology, including CT scans, ultrasound, and multi-slice digital X-ray systems. allowing physicians to quickly evaluate and treat both minor and major emergencies.

The new ER is equipped to treat conditions such as chest pain, abdominal pain, breathing difficulties, fractures, infections, allergic reactions, and other urgent medical concerns requiring immediate attention.

SignatureCare Emergency Center is also hiring for a variety of clinical roles at the new Plano location. Interested candidates can visit the company's careers page for more information.

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

SignatureCare Emergency Center is a Texas-based provider of 24-hour emergency care services with locations in College Station, Frisco, Odessa, Midland, Killeen, and Texarkana. New locations in Aggieland and Bryan, TX, are scheduled to open soon. The company is dedicated to delivering fast, compassionate, high-quality care through experienced physicians, advanced technology, and a strong commitment to patient-centered service.

SOURCE SignatureCare Emergency Centers