New Simba Report Details U.S. Market for K-12 Reading Curriculum

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U. S. K-12 schools are projected to spend more than $2 billion for core and supplemental reading instructional materials in 2020 as students continue to struggle to achieve reading proficiency, according to K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020, a new report from Simba Information.

"The National Assessment for Educational Progress in 2019 reported that average reading scores for both fourth- and eighth-grade students were lower than in 2017," said Karen Meaney, a senior analyst in Simba Information's Education Group. "Additionally, U.S. reading performance has been stagnant overall in the Programme for International Student Assessment, as indicated by the average PISA reading scores of U.S. 15-year old students, with a widening gap between high and low performers."

K-12 Reading Market Survey Report 2020 provides information on the resources used in schools for reading instruction, assessment and remediation—the materials include textbooks trade books, readers and reading software programs—and highlights what educators are looking for when they make evaluate options.

Despite the buzz around open educational resources and the digital transformation, most educators surveyed for the report said core programs developed by traditional publishers are their primary resource. Additionally, the students using those programs most frequently access them in print.

