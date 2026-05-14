New Simon & Schuster Release The Thyroid Fix by Dr. Amie Hornaman Brings Long-Overdue Attention to Thyroid Health, Long Misunderstood and Dismissed as "Normal"

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Simon & Schuster release The Thyroid Fix by popular Podcaster and renowned Thyroid Specialist Dr. Amie Hornaman, widely known as "The Thyroid Fixer," is empowering readers to uncover the root causes behind fatigue, brain fog, weight gain, hair loss, and other commonly dismissed symptoms.

The Thyroid Fix by Dr. Amie Hornaman

Available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart, and major booksellers nationwide, The Thyroid Fix is bringing long-overdue attention to a critical piece missing from today's women's health conversations. Just one day after release, the book is the #1 bestseller in its Amazon category.

Conversations surrounding perimenopause and hormones have exploded, with Oprah, The New York Times, and countless wellness podcasts covering these topics daily. But for Dr. Amie, one essential factor continues to be overlooked: the thyroid.

"Women are being told to focus on estrogen, cortisol, gut health, blood sugar, and biohacking, yet nobody is talking about the gland running the entire show. The thyroid controls your metabolism, energy production, hormone signaling, body temperature, heart rate, hair growth, and so much more. When the thyroid is overlooked, women stay exhausted, inflamed, foggy, and frustrated no matter how hard they try. The thyroid deserves a spotlight in every conversation about hormones and women's health." — Dr. Amie Hornaman, "The Thyroid Fixer"

Millions of women experiencing fatigue, brain fog, stubborn weight gain, hair loss, hormone imbalance, and low energy are often told their lab results are "normal," despite struggling with symptoms that impact every aspect of their daily lives. The Thyroid Fix challenges the outdated approach to thyroid care and gives readers the tools to better understand what may actually be happening in their bodies.

The Thyroid Fix is not another "heal naturally" promise. It's a science-based roadmap that gives readers a framework to finally understand what's happening in their bodies. In it, Dr. Amie shows readers how to:

Recognize the symptoms doctors routinely miss;

Decode lab results beyond "normal" ranges;

Navigate the hormonal shifts of thyropause and perimenopause;

Find practitioners who actually listen;

Access real treatment options, not just "eat less, exercise more";

Advocate for themselves in a system that has medically gaslit them for years.

From hormones and perimenopause to peptides, biohacking, and metabolic health, today's biggest wellness conversations are all overlooking the same critical factor: the thyroid. The thyroid is the body's gatekeeper, determining whether every other protocol actually works, including biohacking tools, nutrition, gut healing, adrenal resets, and even peptides.

About Dr. Amie: Dr. Amie Hornaman didn't set out to become the leading voice in thyroid health. She was a patient first. After years of medical gaslighting, a misdiagnosed thyroid condition, a shut-down metabolism, and ultimately a cancer diagnosis, she built the evidence-based, patient-first approach she wishes had existed for her. She is now a trusted Functional Medicine Practitioner, podcast host, and educator with a massive following of women who finally feel seen. Learn more at dramie.com

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SOURCE Dr. Amie Hornaman, "The Thyroid Fixer"