New Simply Delicious Morsels by NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® - Morsels Free from the Eight Major Food Allergens* Introduced During Food Allergy Awareness Week

"We are thrilled to launch Simply Delicious Morsels because we believe the exceptional taste of NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE should be enjoyed and shared by everyone," says Haig Basmadjian, Marketing Director, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE. "Simply Delicious Morsels are a great option for bakers who want to feel confident that the ingredients they are using are high-quality, taste great and are safe for all to enjoy, including those with any of the eight major food allergies."

In honor of Food Allergy Awareness Week, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE wants to remind consumers that when baking for others, especially those with food allergies, extra care when reviewing ingredient statements and preparing treats is needed.

"From my experience in working with individuals of all ages, it cannot be stressed enough that food allergy awareness should be taken very seriously in order to ensure baked goods can be enjoyed by all," shared Sherry Coleman Collins, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. "I am personally excited to see a classic and iconic baking brand like NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE provide a trusted option that can be enjoyed by individuals with any of the eight major food allergies."

When looking for Simply Delicious Morsels in the baking aisle, make sure to read the ingredient list and look for the teal ribbon across the packaging, a color widely used to signify allergen-free treats. Showcase extra care when sharing an allergen-free recipe with others, by including a teal ribbon or marker on your recipe card, packaging or even on your cookie jar. Simply Delicious Morsels will be on shelves nationwide in June and in two varieties – Semi-Sweet and 67% Dark Chocolate – with a suggested retail price of $4.99. For more information, visit www.verybestbaking.com.

* peanut, tree nut, milk, egg, wheat, soy, fish and shellfish

About Nestlé USA

Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for twenty-one consecutive years, Nestlé USA is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. By providing choices, from nutritious meals with Lean Cuisine® to baking traditions with Nestlé® Toll House,® Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient, and nutritious food and beverages that make good living possible. With 2017 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

