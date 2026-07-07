New Six-Week Weight Loss Program for Women Over 35 Addresses Emotional and Behavioral Patterns Behind Weight Regain

Lucia Murieda, certified Neuro Transformation Therapy practitioner and women's weight loss coach, launches a six-week program helping women over 35 break the emotional and behavioral cycles behind weight loss and regain.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight loss coach Lucia Murieda has launched a six-week guided one-on-one program for women over 35 who feel stuck after years of diets, fitness plans, and meal programs. A certified Neuro Transformation Therapy (NTT) practitioner and mindset coach, Lucia is also developing an online course as a companion offering through Lucia Murieda Coach.

Coach Lucia Murieda

The program addresses midlife weight challenges. NIH-published research shows women gain an average of 12 pounds within eight years of menopause onset, while another NIH study found women may gain about 1 to 1.5 kg per year during the menopause transition, often without major lifestyle changes. The World Health Organization notes that menopause usually occurs between ages 45 and 55 and can bring physical, emotional, and psychological changes.

Lucia's approach combines NTT with practical mindset coaching to address sleep disruption, stress, fatigue, mood changes, emotional eating, and self-sabotaging thoughts. It helps women identify limiting beliefs, understand emotional triggers, build self-awareness, and create sustainable habits.

The framework draws on behavioral science, including the Stages of Change Model by Prochaska and DiClemente, and positive psychology research showing that intentional daily behaviors support lasting wellbeing.

"Many of the women I work with know what to do," Lucia says. "What they're struggling with is doing it consistently and understanding why they keep ending up back in the same place."

"Awareness creates possibility. Action creates transformation," she adds.

Women tired of starting over with diets can access Lucia Murieda's free resource, designed to help identify the hidden patterns that may be keeping them stuck, at luciamuriedacoach.com/free-resource.

About Coach Lucia Murieda

Coach Lucia Murieda is an online coaching practice based in Melbourne, Australia, founded by certified Neuro Transformation Therapy practitioner, mindset coach, and life coach Lucia Murieda. The practice helps women over 35 break the cycle of losing and regaining weight by addressing the emotional and behavioral patterns diets often miss. Through free resources, one-on-one coaching, and a forthcoming online course, Lucia combines NTT with practical mindset strategies to help clients build lasting habits, strengthen self-awareness, and develop a healthier relationship with food and their bodies.

Media Contact:

Lucia Murieda, +61420978763

https://luciamuriedacoach.com/

https://www.instagram.com/luciamurieda

SOURCE Coaching Practice of Lucia Murieda